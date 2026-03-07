Hagerty Survey: Potholes – The Great UK Disgrace

Hagerty surveyed over 1200 UK drivers to ask their opinion on the state of UK roads

98 per cent of respondents claim UK roads now in a state of disrepair

73 per cent of drivers said they had experienced damage as a result of hitting a pothole

90 per cent say that their local roads are now worse than they were 12 months ago

93 per cent of classic car owners acknowledged that they felt “nervous” about driving their cars on the roads in their current condition

Some respondents say UK roads are now a national embarrassment

Bicester: 4th March 2026

Britain’s roads are going to pot, with many drivers suffering damage to their vehicles on a regular basis, and ever-deteriorating roads seeming to go unrepaired month after month.

Hagerty asked their database of car enthusiasts for their opinion on the state of the nation’s roadways and received an overwhelming response as more than 1,200 drivers put forward their opinions.

Proving the levels of frustration felt by UK drivers, an extraordinary 98 per cent of respondents claimed that the UK’s roads are now in a state of disrepair.

90 per cent of those surveyed said that their local roads are now worse than they were twelve months ago and, staggeringly, almost three-quarters (73 per cent) of drivers polled said they had experienced damage as a result of hitting a pothole.

More than half of drivers said they have reported potholes to their local councils, but only seven per cent agreed that their local authority dealt with the issue quickly, or even at all.

It has now reached a point where the condition of Britain’s roads is causing serious stress among drivers. More than half (54 per cent) said they were “anxious” and 78 per cent reported being “frustrated”, with 50 per cent also saying that they were “distracted” by poor roads, a concern that further elevates the risks to road safety that drivers are experiencing on a daily basis. The vast majority of respondents said they use apps to warn them of potholes ahead, with Waze being the most popular.

Many described the UK’s roads as a “disgrace” and “dangerous”, while driving has become even more tiring as drivers have to “constantly look at the road for potholes.” “Rather than concentrating on the road in the near distance, the focus is on the immediate distance, which is less safe and takes the pleasure away from driving,” confessed one respondent.

Other comments in the survey results included:

“Roadworks everywhere and yet the roads are still worse than the lunar surface.”

“Potholes are only temporarily patched and comeback worse and claiming for damages from the council requires a degree in astrophysics. Perhaps made intentionally difficult to put people off claiming.”

“I am a professional driver (for work). The roads have never been in such a dangerous state. I am a keen motorcyclist and fear for my physical safety for the first time this year, after riding for nearly 50 years. I will not ride in the UK until the roads are in a safer condition than they are now.“

“Have never seen the roads in such a dangerous state. The system of relying on underfunded local authorities to repair them is clearly not working.“

“Roads are now dangerous, need to drive either along centre line or weave in and out of multiple holes.“

“The UK government have lost the plot.”

“I’ve never seen our roads in such a state. It doesn’t matter if it’s a country road or a carriageway. There’s potholes everywhere and clearly it’s not just one district.“

“I’m not confident buying expensive tyres because I know there’s a possibility of me falling into a massive pothole in the next six months. I may look like I’m drunk driving but I’m just trying to avoid the potholes.“

“UK roads are a national embarrassment.“

The Hagerty Pothole survey showed concerns were equally shared by owners of classic and modern cars alike, but those who drive specialist or older vehicles are especially wary of taking their cars out due to the state of the roads. 93 per cent of classic car owners acknowledged that they felt “nervous” about driving their cars on the roads in their current condition.

“Our survey shows that Britain’s drivers are now fed up with the condition of our roads with many expressing their frustrations in a very clear manner. Households are having to find money to fix damage to their cars, sometimes extensive and expensive. As a company who champions cars being used and cherished by enthusiasts it’s very concerning to hear that the state of disrepair is making owners nervous to even take their cars out,” comments Mark Roper, Managing Director of Hagerty UK

Dale Keller, CEO of the Historic & Classic Vehicles Alliance, concluded, “Road safety matters to us all, yet Britain’s deteriorating road network suggests it is slipping down the list of safety priorities. The Department for Transport has a Road Maintenance Ratings map intended to name and shame local authorities into improving road maintenance; however, this reactive approach misses the bigger picture. Britain must move away from a ‘fix it when it fails’ mindset. Preventative maintenance is not only safer and more cost-effective, but it also keeps Britain moving safely and efficiently and protects taxpayer investment in the road network. “

Read the full report here.