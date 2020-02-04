National accountancy firm, Haines Watts supported RED January, a feel-good fundraising and awareness campaign run by the UK’s leading mental health charity, Mind.

RED January is about being physically active to help improve mental health and it’s a cause that the team at Haines Watts got behind the campaign in a big way.

The firm’s North East offices took part in office yoga and mindfulness sessions, a pool championship, a team walk, and a 5k fun run.

Donna Bulmer, Regional Managing Partner, said: “We’re proud to have supported RED January. Awareness and understanding of mental health in the workplace is something that has improved over recent years, but there’s still a long way to go. By taking part in this Mind campaign, we’re pleased to be doing our part to break down the stigma surrounding mental health at work and raise funds in such a positive way.

“We’ve had a lot of fun by taking part too. We’ve organised bake sales, charity shop collections, and our office yoga session has gone down so well that we’ve invested in a seven-week office-based yoga course for our team. It’s been great to see everyone get so involved in this great initiative!”

The team also wore red every Friday in January to show their support for the campaign and collected donations of clothing and household items to benefit regional Mind shops.

