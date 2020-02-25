Similar to personal health and hygiene, you should endeavor to treat your furry friend to some grooming now and again to ensure that it remains in the best possible shape. While pet grooming is a service that may be offered on a commercial scale, you may choose to form a bond with your furry friend by doing this at home. However, the choice to do this at home will require that you make a few purchases which may include a clipper. You may also have to be on the lookout to buy the best vacuum for pet hair, an addition that will come handy to the pet grooming kit you are assembling.

When considering grooming your furry friend on your own and at home, below are some of the tips you will be needing in order to make the best possible product selection from the hundreds of clippers available in the market.

Here’s What To Look For In A Dog Grooming Clipper.

1. The Weight, Size and Sound matters

When making a selection from the hundreds of options available on the market, you need to consider quite strictly the size, weight, and sound -in the form of noise- produced by the product.

– The Size And Shape

The size and shape of the dog grooming clipper matters as this will affect how you hold and handle the clipper. When the size does not fit your hands, you are bound to have a problem of handling and this may cause you to badly trim your pet’s hair. You do not want to end up messing your dog’s hair due to improper shape and size of the clipper and this is why it is recommended that you read as many reviews and buying guides as possible. This will help in making the best final decision on the product to purchase.

– The Weight Matters

The weight of the dog grooming clipper is another essential factor to consider. When you choose a lightweight dog grooming clipper, you stand a better chance of handling the clipper better and also maintaining a steady hand when grooming your pet. A heavier clipper, on the other hand, presents the problem of fatigue and can also discourage you from grooming your pet at home.

– The Sound of the Clipper

The sound of the clipper can affect you and your little furry friend, especially if it is a timid type. It is natural to be concerned about how loud the clipper can get. Loud clippers may also spoil the fun and bond between you and your pet. To this extent, reading online reviews is necessary to ensure you do not end up with a clipper that makes loud rattling and irritating noise.

2. Budget

For every pet owner, budgeting is a good way to remain in line and in tune with your finances. You want to make sure that you are getting the most value for the money you are putting down. When considering the cost of the pet grooming clipper, be sure to have considered the cost of the average clipper and also factor into the mix all the special features you expect from the clipper.

Always remember that special features mean higher costs.

3. Maintenance Requirement

As a dog owner, by now, you understand the meaning of maintenance and how essential it is to stay within your budget. When choosing a dog grooming clipper, you should endeavor to look for a product that requires a little less attention on the maintenance side. Choosing a high maintenance pet grooming clipper may cost you a little extra in repairs when the strict maintenance schedules or practices are not adhered to.

4. Accessories

To save money, you should be on the lookout for clippers that come packing their own accessories. Accessories, in this case, may be in the form of clipper oils, extra blades, combs and more. The presence of these accessories will save you from spending extra money on additional purchases.

Guide to Choosing the Right Product

1. Ask questions

One of the first steps to take when you wish to buy a dog grooming clipper is to ask around. You can decide to ask family and friends who already have clippers for their pets. Chances are high that these people have first-hand experience with one or a few products and can recommend the best from the lot they have tried.

2. Read Online Reviews

Whether you have family and friends who volunteer information or not, another great way to make a decision is to narrow down the options that you have come across and then read online reviews about them. Chances are high that disgruntled customers who find the product to be a rip off would have expressed their dissatisfaction and for great products, happy customers would have left glowing reviews.

3. Be Patient

As part of the selection process, avoid rushing into a decision until you have thoroughly researched all of your options and have found the best product that balances out on the performance and cost scale.