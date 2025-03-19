HARDWICK HALL HOTEL STEPS UP TO SUPPORT HEEL AND TOE CHARITY

A NORTH EAST children’s charity which provides vital support children with physical disabilities and complex needs is to get a financial boost – thanks to Durham’s Hardwick Hall Hotel.

The top hotel hosts its annual Oyster Festival – a full day event which offers a range of top entertainment and the chance to enjoy a stunning range of seafood.

And organisers have announced that their chosen charity for this year’s event – taking place on Friday 26 September – will be Heel & Toe Children’s Charity.

Over the years the Oyster Festival has supported a range of worthy causes, with Ramside Estates raising a staggering £2.5m over the past 20 years.

And the hope is that this time round the event will lead to a sizeable donation to support Heel & Toe.

The charity runs two specialised therapy centres in Chester-le-Street, which offer a range of vital therapies, including physiotherapy, hydrotherapy, speech and language therapy, massage therapy, occupational therapy and conductive education therapy.

“These therapies are provided at no or reduced cost, serving as a lifeline for families across the North East who may otherwise struggle to access such specialised care,” said Amanda Tweedy, Deputy CEO of Heel & Toe.

“Heel & Toe receives no government funding and relies on the generous support of local businesses, community groups, and individuals.

“The past year presented significant financial challenges for the charity due to rising costs. Regrettably, to ensure the long-term sustainability of Heel & Toe, we recently had to make the difficult decision to make two staff members redundant.

“We are therefore immensely grateful we have been given the opportunity to attend the Oyster Festival and raise a significant sum of money this year.

“We would like to express our sincere gratitude to our Charity Ambassador, Helen Roseberry, for nominating us, and John Adamson, Director of Ramside Estates, for selecting us as this year’s chosen charity.”

The popular event – which is now in its 22nd year -will see performances by Joe Pasquale, The Dolly Show, Irish music band Emerald Thieves, JJ Galway Band and DJ Brandon Block, compared by Steve Walls.

Guests will enjoy a Champagne reception, three course fruits de mer lunch, oyster stalls and complimentary lager, beer and wine throughout the event which runs from 11.30am until 6pm.

Owner John Adamson said he was delighted that the festival would be supporting such a good cause.

“Heel & Toe Children’s Charity make a massive difference to the lives of so many children,” he said.

“Hopefully the generous attendees at this year’s Oyster Festival will help us raise enough money to make a significant donation to this really worthwhile cause.”

Tickets for the Oyster Festival are available by emailing events@hardwickhallhotel.co.uk or calling 01740 620253.