X-RL7 Unleashes Cyberpunk Chaos with New Single ‘Antipop Star’ Featuring AL1CE

Artist: X-RL7

Single: Antipop Star joint Release between X-RL7 and AL1CE

X-RL7 Unveils ‘Antipop Star’ ft. AL1CE – A Dark, Electronic Rock Anthem

The pixel-art cyberpunk world of X-RL7, created by Mike Evans, expands once again with the release of “Antipop Star”, a collaboration with LA alt-rock band AL1CE. Blending haunting, industrial synths, heavy guitars, and rebellious female vocals, the track delivers a high-energy fusion of alternative rock and electronic music, perfect for fans of The Birthday Massacre, IAMX, and Stabbing Westward.

AL1CE’s Natasha Cox, who also voices the title character in the web series, brings a commanding vocal performance, merging atmospheric electronics with raw intensity.

X-RL7 Episode 28: “Miss Clio” – A Cyberpunk Pop Star’s Dark Side

Coinciding with the single release, the latest X-RL7 web series episode, “Miss Clio,” takes viewers inside a televised birthday event for a pop icon with a sinister twist. The episode weaves red carpet drama, live performances, and biting social commentary on entertainment industry and celebrity culture.

Featuring guest voice appearances from YouTube musician Todd Barriage—renowned for his viral ‘emo’ covers—alongside other alternative artists, the episode continues X-RL7’s reputation for blending music, storytelling, and cyberpunk aesthetics into a unique audiovisual experience.

The full episode is now available to watch here: X-RL7 Episode 28: “Miss Clio”

X-RL7: A Cult Hit in the Online Rock Scene

X-RL7 is an animated web series and musical project, combining cyberpunk visuals, electronic rock music, and humor. With 5-10 minute episodes, the series follows the fictional band X-RL7 as they navigate the music industry, cyber-futuristic challenges, and personal dilemmas.

The sound of X-RL7 is heavily inspired by electronic, rock, and metal influences like Celldweller, Linkin Park, and Nine Inch Nails. The project has gained thousands of monthly listeners on Spotify and received media attention from Metal Injection, Regen Mag, and WH Times.

With guest appearances from Andy Cizek (Monuments), Daniel Graves (Aesthetic Perfection), Blue Stahli, Craig Owens (Chiodos/DRUGS), and and Rob Kersey (Psychostick), X-RL7 continues to blend real-world musicians into its cyberpunk universe.

“What started as a point-and-click game evolved into an immersive web series,” says creator Mike Evans. “The combination of music, storytelling, and animation has built an incredible community, and working with these talented artists is truly rewarding.”