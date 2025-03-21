Hartlepool College of Further Education and Applebridge Family strengthen partnership with valuable T-Level work experience A proud partnership between Hartlepool College of Further Education and Applebridge Family has provided three T-Level students with invaluable work experience opportunities. The wider ongoing and longstanding approach linking industry and education has helped the next generation of skilled construction professionals for a number of years now.

And Applebridge Family has gone above and beyond to support Hartlepool College students again, by offering insightful experiences for three T-Level Design, Surveying and Planning students with placements immersing them in real-world construction scenarios.

The partnership extends beyond these most recent work placements, offering a comprehensive suite of industry-specific training and development initiatives.

John Cartwright, Head of Business Growth and Skills at Hartlepool College, said: “Applebridge Family’s unwavering support underscores their commitment to building a skilled and knowledgeable workforce.

“Their dedication to our students not only enriches their learning experience but also strengthens the local talent pipeline for industries critical to our region’s growth.

“Partnerships like this highlight the transformative power of collaboration between education and employers.”

Students have benefitted from health and safety training led by Applebridge Family’s expert team, gained crucial CSCS card certification with a 100 per cent pass rate and participated in a week-long industry workshop providing hands-on experience.

Applebridge Family facilitated site visits to Teesworks, one of the UK’s largest industrial developments, and organised specialised training on manual handling and essential operational skills.

The partnership also promotes continuous learning through on-site toolbox talks and Continuing Professional Development (CPD) sessions.

Andy Ray, Applebridge Group’s Operations Director, said: “Hartlepool College of Further Education is renowned throughout the region for being one of the leading establishments for students looking to gain construction qualifications.

“Our longstanding relationship with the college is built upon trust, an unwavering passion to provide skills and opportunities, and some notable success stories as a result of the collaboration.”

*For further information about this partnership or T Level programs at Hartlepool College, please contact enquiries@hartlepoolfe.ac.uk