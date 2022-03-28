THE transformation of a run-down Hartlepool street is taking place at pace, with the release of a number of modern rental apartments.

Lowthian Road, in the town centre, is being reshaped by town businessman Paul Gough.

With his well-established Paul Gough Physio Rooms, on the corner of Lowthian Road and Raby Road, marking its 15th anniversary, Mr Gough has this week opened 4 rental apartments, to go with popular shared rental accommodation properties on the street, which his property business recently redeveloped.

He is also in the process of transforming 2 empty commercial buildings on the street into office space for his growing group of companies, which includes We Love Renters, a specialist property company and his other consulting business that serves health care businesses worldwide.

Mr Gough said: “Lowthian Road means a lot to me – my family and Nana lived above the fish and chip shop here many years ago and I feel an emotional pull to the area. The Gough family are so proud to see the changes taking place in the street where they grew up! The Physio Rooms has long been part of the street and I was only too happy to buy the 2 old office buildings and redevelop them into assets for the town.

“My dad once brought me here when I was a kid to show me where he grew up… he showed me a lamppost that said ‘Goughy was here 1969’ – and I have never forgotten that day, it’s incredible to think we’ve done so much to the street with a Gough-owned businesses.

“One of the commercial offices has been sat empty for almost 20 years, and we can’t wait to get it turned around and transform it into a buzzing property hub in the town centre.

“With the new apartments, the empty residential building was attracting anti-social behaviour until we purchased it in June last year and then followed established plans to create 4 quality apartments.”

The stylish apartments are self-contained, each has an open plan living / kitchen area and double bedroom with ensuite bathroom. One was rented out in less than 24 hours, and there has been instant demand for the other 3.

Mr Gough added: “We Love Renters has a collection of fantastic houses to suit people in Hartlepool – including 2–3-bedroom homes perfect for families, and shared accommodation for anyone looking for somewhere to stay temporarily.

“We have a waiting list of over 400 tenants wanting properties in town and are working closely with more and more landlords to help satisfy the demand and to help them find the right properties in the best areas to invest in.”