Have Newcastle Blown Their Chances of a Top 4 Finish?

Since the Saudi-backed takeover back in 2021, Newcastle have gone from strength-to-strength. Eddie Howe made an instant impact, taking Newcastle from relegation fodder to a serious Premier League outfit in just under a few years.

The 2022-23 season saw Newcastle clinch fourth spot from Liverpool, which led most fans and pundits to believe that Newcastle would (potentially) enter a title push the following season. However, so far, Newcastle have failed to replicate their previous form in the 2023-24 season and are currently sat in ninth place.

Some believe that this is a minor blip that Eddie Howe and his players can recover from, while others have concluded that Newcastle’s top 4 race is already over. There’s still plenty of time to go in the season, though, so it would be unfair to rule Newcastle out just yet.

Newcastle Top 4 Betting Odds

Most betting sites currently have Newcastle at 20/1 odds to finish inside the top 4.

Manchester United, Aston Villa, Tottenham, Arsenal, Liverpool, and Manchester City are all seen as more favourable picks due to their current number of points.

Another factor behind Newcastle’s high odds is their injury crisis, which has seen the likes of Joelinton and Nick Pope all sidelined. Not to mention, Sandro Tonali (Newcastle’s huge £55 million signing from AC Milan) is currently serving a 10-month suspension, which has made Eddie Howe’s list of problems even longer.

Whether you believe Newcastle will make the top 4 or just miss out, If Newcastle were to suddenly go on a winning streak and start picking up points again, then you can expect their Premier League top 4 odds to improve.

Why Newcastle Might Make the Premier League Top 4

Despite a long injury list and intense competition from other teams in the Premier League, Newcastle are still in with a shot at making the top 4. Here are some reasons why:

✅ Eddie Howe is a proven Premier League manager

✅ Newcastle have Kieran Trippier, Bruno Guimarães, and lots of other quality in their squad

✅ Tottenham and Manchester United have inconsistent form and could easily drop out of the top 4 race

✅ Unai Emery (Aston Villa manager) might struggle to get Aston Villa over the top 4 line in the same way that he struggled with Arsenal

✅ Joe Willock and Alexander Isak are both set to return from injury soon

Conclusion

Will Newcastle make the top 4? It’s unlikely — but it could certainly happen if Newcastle manage to put a run of form together and the teams above them (such as Spurs and Villa) experience a drop-off towards the end of the season. If Newcastle don’t make the top 4, then it’s guaranteed that they will strengthen in the summer and return for a top 4 push in the 2024-25 season.