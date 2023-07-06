Have You taken time out to visit Newcastle Castle in the North East

Newcastle upon Tyne is a vibrant city located in the North East of England, famous for its rich history, stunning architecture, and friendly locals. Among its numerous attractions, Newcastle Castle stands tall as a must-visit destination for history enthusiasts and travelers alike.

Newcastle Castle, also known as the Castle Keep, is a medieval fortification that dates back to the 12th century. Situated in the heart of the city, it offers visitors a fascinating journey through time. The castle was originally built by Henry II as part of his efforts to establish control over the region and protect the strategic crossing point of the River Tyne. Today, it stands as an iconic symbol of Newcastle’s history and heritage.

Stepping inside the castle walls, visitors are immersed in its rich past. The castle offers a range of exhibitions and displays, allowing you to delve deep into the history of the site and the city. You can explore the ancient chambers, climb to the top of the Norman Keep, and enjoy the panoramic views of the cityscape from its vantage point.

One of the most notable features of Newcastle Castle is the Great Hall. This impressive space was built in the 14th century and played a significant role in the castle’s history. It has witnessed many important events and has been a meeting place for various rulers throughout the years. Today, the Great Hall serves as a venue for weddings, concerts, and other special events, providing a unique and atmospheric setting.

Another highlight of a visit to Newcastle Castle is the Black Gate, a 13th-century gatehouse situated adjacent to the Castle Keep. The Black Gate adds an additional layer of history to the site and showcases the impressive architectural design of the period. Together, the Castle Keep and the Black Gate create a visually stunning backdrop that showcases the region’s rich medieval heritage.

For those interested in the castle’s eerie past, the castle also offers ghost tours. Join a guided tour after dark to hear spine-chilling tales and legends associated with the castle. The dimly lit chambers and secret passageways provide the perfect setting for an evening of thrills and ghostly encounters.

Aside from its historical significance, Newcastle Castle is also a hub for cultural activities and events. It hosts regular exhibitions, workshops, and performances that celebrate the art, music, and culture of the region. Whether you are interested in medieval history, contemporary art, or simply enjoying a stroll through picturesque surroundings, a visit to Newcastle Castle has something to offer everyone.

If you are planning a trip to Newcastle upon Tyne, it’s recommended to include a visit to Newcastle Castle in your itinerary. The castle provides a unique opportunity to soak up the history and heritage of the city. It’s a chance to step back in time, witness centuries of history, and appreciate the architectural marvels of the past.

Don’t miss out on the chance to explore this hidden gem in the North East. Newcastle Castle offers a perfect balance between education and entertainment, making it an ideal destination for families, history buffs, and anyone curious about the captivating story behind this magnificent fortress.

