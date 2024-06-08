Hay & Kilner advice helps bring Gateshead community leisure facilities back into use

Georgia Whitfield, Associate in the specialist commercial property department at Hay & Kilner

Advice from North East law firm Hay & Kilner has helped a Gateshead community group bring local leisure facilities back into use.

Gateshead Active has taken over the management of Gateshead Leisure Centre from Gateshead Council and is set to reopen the leisure centre later this month.

The Centre was closed in July last year, after an extensive review of Council-run leisure services concluded that operating the site was no longer possible due to budget challenges.

Georgia Whitfield, Associate in the specialist commercial property department at Hay & Kilner, worked with Gateshead Active to complete the transfer of the buildings from Gateshead Council, and is continuing to work with the organisation as it develops its plans for managing the community-run facility.

The transfer to Gateshead Active is the largest of its kind in Gateshead Council’s history.

Gateshead Leisure Centre will fully reopen under the management of the Gateshead Active group on 14 June.

Gateshead Active is a community-based, not-for-profit organisation which is dedicated to serving the health and wellbeing needs of its community.

Board member Clive Wisby said: “There have been a huge number of people involved in this asset transfer, and Gateshead Active wants to thank every single person, from campaigners and volunteers to team members, who have gone above and beyond over the last 12 months.

“Hay & Kilner’s really pulled out all the stops to get this agreement over the line. Their tireless hard work and support was key to bringing this project to a successful conclusion, and we’re extremely grateful for their assistance.

“We are beyond excited to throw open the doors to and make Gateshead Leisure Centre a buzzing community hub and outstanding local asset at the heart of our community once again.”

Georgia Whitfield of Hay & Kilner adds: “This was far from a typical commercial property transaction, and we needed to hit a firm deadline to make sure Gateshead Active’s exciting plans could move forward.

“This project will have a major immediate impact on the local area by delivering sports and leisure facilities for the community.

“It’s a fantastic achievement by everyone involved with Gateshead Active to bring these vital assets back into use and we’re thrilled to have been a part of it.”