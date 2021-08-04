North East law firm Hay & Kilner has strengthened its industry-leading private client team with the appointment of Kirsty Allen.

Kirsty has moved into a solicitor role with the Newcastle-headquartered firm and is now working with clients across a wide range of activities, including wills, trusts, probate, estate administration, tax planning, Lasting Powers of Attorney and Court of Protection matters.

Born into a Northumberland farming family, Kirsty began her legal career with the Crown Prosecution Service in Greater Manchester before moving back to the North East and beginning to specialise in private client work.

She is a full member of both Solicitors for the Elderly and the Society of Trusts and Estates Practitioners (STEP) and holds the STEP Advising Vulnerable Clients Diploma and its Advanced Certificate in the Taxation of Trusts and Estates.

Prior to joining Hay & Kilner, Kirsty ran the private client department within another North East law firm.

She says: “I’m very much a people person, and the opportunity to work directly with clients to manage, organise and improve some of the most important aspects of their lives has always made private client work something that’s really appealed to me.

“There’s a misconception that anyone can write a will or administer an estate, but these and the other tasks I undertake are aspects of the law that are much more technical than they first appear and it’s essential that they’re done correctly if clients are going to get the outcomes they desire.

“I’ve met members of Hay & Kilner’s private client team over the years and was well aware of their excellent reputation, so when the chance came along to talk about joining the firm, it was one I was very keen to take.

“Being part of the team has been everything I’d expected and more so far, and it’s great to be working alongside such highly-skilled and widely-respected legal practitioners.”

Celebrating its 75th anniversary this year, Hay & Kilner is one of North East England’s leading independent law firms and provides comprehensive legal advice across every aspect of the law to businesses and individuals from both within and outside the region.

Its award-winning private client team is one of the largest in the north of England and works with a wide range of people and organisations, including private individuals, trustees, entrepreneurs, business owners, professionals, landowners, farmers, charities, high net worth individuals and foreign nationals.

Alison Hall, partner and head of the private client department at Hay & Kilner Law Firm, adds: “Kirsty brings considerable professional experience and a very impressive personal skillset with her, and with demand for our services continuing to grow, we’re very glad to be able to add her to the team.”