Hay & Kilner Promotions For Kerry And Tom

Kerry Kelso and Tom Bridge of Hay & Kilner

Two solicitors who trained with North East law firm Hay & Kilner have taken their next steps up the career ladder with the Newcastle-headquartered practice.

Kerry Kelso and Tom Bridge have moved into partner and associate positions respectively, in recognition of their contributions to the success of both their departments and the wider firm.

Kerry joined Hay & Kilner as a paralegal prior to being offered a place on the firm’s training scheme in 2002 and subsequently qualifying as a solicitor.

Based at the firm’s Wallsend office, she has worked in its family law team right through her career and has developed a particular specialism in public and private children’s law matters.

Kerry has been on the Law Society Children’s Panel for the last decade, is a member of the UK association of specialist family lawyers, Resolution, and is recommended in legal industry bible, the Legal 500.

Tom graduated from Newcastle University in 2015 with a first in English Language and returned to the North East two years later after completing his professional qualifications to take up his Hay & Kilner training contract.

After finishing his training in 2019, Tom became a permanent part of the firm’s expert private client team, and now provides advice on a wide range of matters, including wills, trusts, tax planning, Powers of Attorney, and estate administration.

He was recently shortlisted in the Rising Star category of the 2023 LawNet Awards, which aims to recognise individuals who will make an outstanding contribution to their firm in the future.

Kerry Kelso says: “Hay & Kilner has grown and changed tremendously through my time here and I’m excited to be part of its continuing progression, while also helping the members of my team build successful careers by developing their skills and knowledge.

“The firm has always been a great place to work, and as well as being highly-skilled practitioners, my colleagues are a really lovely group of people.”

Hay & Kilner is one of North East England’s leading independent law firms and provides comprehensive legal advice across every aspect of the law to businesses and individuals from both within and outside the region.

Jonathan Waters, managing partner at Hay & Kilner LLP, who himself joined the firm as a trainee, adds: “Providing opportunities to talented practitioners to realise their potential and develop their careers here is a core part of Hay & Kilner’s long-term success.

“Kerry and Tom have both done exactly that and fully deserve the promotions they’ve earned.”