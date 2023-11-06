Smoothie Operators

Young people on Tyneside are pedalling their own healthy smoothies!

The smoothie bikes – which blend a nutritious drink whilst you exercise – are part of a programme called ‘Mini Champions’ through which local families can learn about healthy lifestyles.

North East based charity Healthworks – which works across the region to support people of all ages to live longer, healthier and happier lives – will be visiting four schools, delivering sessions exploring healthy eating, exercise and play and mental health.

Cookery sessions will explore the use of low-cost devices – such as microwaves, air fryers, slow cookers and soup kettles – to produce nutritious meals and at the end of the course, participants will be able to choose one device to take home, in a bid to support people during the cost of living crisis.

Whilst organised by Healthworks, the bikes, courses and cooking equipment has been funded by New Tyne West Development Company (NTWDC) – the partnership behind the creation of new homes on The Rise, in Scotswood. For the past six years, NTWDC has provided in excess of £50,000, to support the charities activities in the North East.

Lisa Conroy, from the Health Promotion Team at Healthworks, said: “We are so thankful to NTWDC for their continued support and helping us to highlight the benefit of exercise and good eating – that doesn’t have to break the bank.

“The young people we have trialled the bikes with so far have enjoyed mixing and matching their own smoothie recipes and seeing who can blend up a delicious drink using pedal power the fastest! Anything that engages people and can start a conversation about lifestyle and health is a great addition.”

Lee McGray, North East Commercial Director, with Keepmoat Homes, joined young people at Bridgewater Primary School to try out the bikes. He said: “It is fantastic for NTWDC to again be supporting Healthworks and their vision to promote happier and healthy lives in our region. The work they have been doing to help people combat the increase in energy costs through alternative cooking means has been wonderful and NTWDC is delighted to have played a part in making initiatives like this possible.

“I enjoyed giving the smoothie bike a go and I’m sure they will excite and inspire people in our community to think about healthy lifestyle choices.”

NTWDC is a joint venture partnership between Newcastle City Council and Keepmoat, established in 2013, to help regenerate the west of the city through a £265 million, housing and neighbourhood facilities scheme. Since building began more than 550 homes have been completed at The Rise, in Scotswood.

In this time, the partnership has created 19 apprenticeship roles, safe guarded over 1,000 jobs and backed several school and non-development apprenticeships projects.

Healthworks believes that everyone, regardless of the challenges they face, should have the same opportunity to live in good health. It tackles health inequalities with a diverse range of projects, activities and interventions that improve health outcomes for individuals, families, and communities across the region. More information is available at: www.healthworksnewcastle.org.uk

*Photo caption: Blend setters: Bridgewater Primary School students (L-R) Callum, Logan, Marley, Eshaal and Marina, with Lisa Conroy, from the Health Promotion Team at Healthworks and Lee McGray, NE Commercial Director, Keepmoat Homes.