Hello and goodbye at wealth management company Northern Spire

A SUNDERLAND wealth management company has recruited an experienced financial adviser to replace one of the region's most respected advisers. Louise Hutchinson, who has ten years experience in the financial services industry has joined Northern Spire to replace senior practice partner Kim Forster, who has worked in the sector for almost 30 years. Sedgefield-born Louise studied journalism at Leeds Beckett University before starting work at Leeds City Council in the social services department, and then as a Contract Officer working on school PFI developments for the council's education department. Louise then joined her dad at his Richmond-based financial advisers. "My dad's company specialises in ethical investment and I joined as a para-planner before becoming a trainee financial adviser and then a qualified financial adviser. I learned the business and gained my qualifications," explained Louise. She then joined a Scottish-based financial advice company before the firm was bought out earlier this year. Louise then joined Northern Spire at the beginning of September. "I'm delighted to be working for a company a lot closer to home, and one with such a good reputation," said Louise, who is now based in Darlington. "I'm excited to have started and have been made to feel very welcome – it's a very talented, committed and inclusive team," she added. Louise has been recruited to replace Kim, who has worked for Northern Spire for almost nine years, but has worked in finance since 1986. Kim is passing on her clients to Louise in a retirement process that will take several months. "We've already seen a couple of Kim's many clients and these handover meetings are an ideal way for me to meet them. It's a really busy practice and there is a vast array of clients with very different needs, so it's great for my development and for working towards my chartered status," explained Louise. Kim said: "I've thoroughly enjoyed my time within the financial services industry and particularly at Northern Spire. Louise and I are working closely together on handing over my clients, which I've really enjoyed." In her spare time, Louise enjoys rock climbing and mountain biking. She is a member of Cleveland Mountaineering Club, where she regularly climbs the mountains of both Teesside and North Yorkshire. Mountain biking is a newer hobby – she has been cycling across the Tweed Valley and further afield for about a year. David Cook, Founder and Managing Partner at Northern Spire, said: "We're delighted to welcome Louise to our growing team. She brings with her a wealth of experience, but also a new perspective. "Kim will be a huge miss to the company and her clients across the north east, but in giving us so much notice she has enabled us to carry out a full and proper handover process with Louise."