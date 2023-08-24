AIM EV Sport 01 to make dynamic debut at Goodwood Festival of Speed

AIM is a Japanese technology company engaged in automotive research and development including powertrain for internal combustion and electric applications

The AIM EV Sport 01 is the company’s first concept vehicle and utilizes their advanced APM200 electric motor in a dual-motor real-wheel-drive configuration

The AIM EV Sport 01 has been created to be fast (over 600bhp) and fun to drive with compact dimensions of under four meters long and a curb weight under 1.5 Tonnes

The AIM EV Sport 01 will debut at Goodwood Festival of Speed (July 13-16) and make timed runs as part of the ‘First Glance’ category

NAGOYA, Japan, July 5th, 2023 – A new name in electric vehicles is set to make its dynamic debut at the upcoming Goodwood Festival of Speed. Designed by SN Design Platform, an independent design company lead by renowned automotive designer Shiro Nakamura, the AIM EV Sport 01 is a concept vehicle developed by the AIM Company Limited based in Nagoya, Japan. First revealed to the public in April, the AIM EV Sport 01 is undergoing testing and evaluation for a potential limited series production run.

The AIM Company Limited, founded in 1998, is an engineering company specializing in automotive design and technology. The company is no stranger to track endeavors having previously participated with its 5.5-litre V10 engine in the 24hrs of Le Mans in 2010 as Team Oreca Matmut AIM, placing 4th overall and the highest placed gasoline engine. The AIM EV Sport 01 is not only the company’s first vehicle but also the first application of the company’s APM200 high performance electric motor.

Commenting on the dynamic debut at Goodwood, AIM President and Chief Executive Officer, Yukinori Suzuki said: “The vision for the AIM EV Sport 01 was fast, and enjoyable to drive, while the mainstream trend for EVs is AWD, the character of this car called for a RWD configuration. Having created our own series of advanced electric motors, the AIM EV Sport 01 is also the perfect way to showcase our expertise in advanced powertrain development. I am really excited to be personally driving the car up the hill at Goodwood this year!”

“Designing sports cars is a complex exercise in packaging, performance and style,” said Shiro Nakamura. “We learned from the spirit of the great sports cars of the past, helped by the RWD configuration and layout. I wanted to express dynamism with sophisticated elegance through a simple, clean design. The EV Sport 01 has minimal form language and avoids exaggerated and complicated surfaces, reminiscent of the great European and Japanese sports cars of the 1960’s. Given that inspiration, it is particularly fitting we can demonstrate our car at Goodwood,” continued Shiro.

Although the AIM EV Sport 01 was developed as a concept and showcase for the capabilities of the AIM Company, early reaction to the car following its reveal in April has encouraged the company to develop a feasibility study for a limited series production run. Further, the company is continuing to invest in its own EV powertrain systems for both OEM customers and potentially for its own vehicles beyond the EV Sport 01.

AIM EV Sport 01: Technical Details

2-seater Sport coupe with dual-motor real wheel drive

Length: 3.9m / Width: 1.9m / Height: 1.2m / Wheelbase: 2.4m / Curb Weight: 1,425kg

Powertrain: Two APM200 motors controlled by advanced torque vectoring system producing a combined 360 kW (490PS) and maximum torque of 740Nm. Invertor rated at 720V input and 380 kW output. Laminate rechargeable Lithium battery with a capacity of 81 kWh configured in four packs.

Body and Chassis: Multi-tubular aluminum frame with double-wishbone front and rear suspension system. Body panels are made from a carbon fiber laminate structure and the interior ‘bathtub’ is all carbon fiber. 20-inch wheels with 235/35 ZR20 front and 275/30 ZR20 rear tires.

Please follow and like us: