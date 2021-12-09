This festive season, Chaophraya Aberdeen is celebrating Christmas with delicious celebratory tasting menus and a selection of Thai festive nibbles at the restaurant.

Celebratory Tasting menus (all day everyday including Hogmanay)

Chaophraya prides itself on creating a dining experience to remember, so three luxurious banquet menus have been created to be enjoyed throughout the festive season. The ‘family-style’ menus, which include best-selling dishes such as the Pad Thai, Royal Massaman Curry and Jumbo Butterfly Prawns, provide a great opportunity to share and taste a variety of plates.

Celebratory menus start at £30 per person and include a vegetarian set menu.

Festive Nibbles

In the run up to Christmas, Chaophraya has crafted a special pre-dinner menu, consisting of two nibbles plates and one festive cocktail. The Christmas dishes include salt and pepper fried turkey, served with cranberry sauce, and pigs in blankets served with spicy jaew sauce. There is also a rum-based cocktail ‘Christmas in Chiang Mai’ for customers to enjoy.

Chaophraya Aberdeen is open every day throughout the festive period, excluding Christmas Day. To book an experience, reservations can be made via telephone or online here: https://chaophraya.co.uk/reservations

About Chaophraya

Chaophraya, located across six cities across the UK, offers the ultimate premium, yet authentic Thai dining experience. Belonging to the wider restaurant brand, Thai Leisure Group, the restaurant aims to bring the flavours and atmosphere of Thailand’s best street food stalls to customers here in the UK.

Chaophraya is pronounced ‘chow-pry-a’ named after the major river of Thailand and lifeblood of Bangkok Ethos. The breath-taking Thai cuisine is delivered with a personal touch in a glamourous setting. Restaurants can be found across; Aberdeen, Birmingham, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Leeds and Newcastle. Reservations can be made via telephone or online here: https://chaophraya.co.uk/reservations

More information on the restaurant can be found here: https://chaophraya.co.uk/ or through the Facebook page here: https://www.facebook.com/ChaophrayaThai/