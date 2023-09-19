List of Hidden Gem Walks of Teesside

The beautiful region of Teesside, located in North East England, is home to an array of hidden gem walks that showcase the area’s stunning natural beauty and rich history. Whether you are a local resident or a visitor, exploring these lesser-known trails will allow you to immerse yourself in the captivating landscapes and discover hidden treasures along the way. From coastal walks to wooded paths, here is a list of some of the best hidden gem walks in Teesside.

1. Guisborough Woods

Nestled on the outskirts of the town of Guisborough, Guisborough Woods offers a picturesque escape from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. This hidden gem provides an enchanting woodland setting that is perfect for a leisurely stroll or an invigorating hike. The ancient trees, tranquil streams, and beautiful wildflowers create a peaceful ambiance, making it an ideal location for nature lovers and photography enthusiasts.

The woods are home to a variety of wildlife, including squirrels, rabbits, and numerous bird species, so keep your eyes peeled as you explore the trails. One of the highlights is Roseberry Topping, an iconic hill with a distinct peak that offers incredible views once you reach the top. With trails of varying difficulties, Guisborough Woods is suitable for people of all ages and fitness levels.

2. Coatham Wood

Tucked away near the village of Coatham Mundeville, Coatham Wood is a hidden gem waiting to be discovered by avid walkers. This ancient woodland boasts a rich diversity of flora and fauna, creating a magical atmosphere that is truly captivating. The dense canopies of oak, beech, and birch trees provide shade and shelter, making it an excellent choice for a walk on a sunny day.

As you wander through the woodlands, you’ll come across a charming stream that meanders through the area, serving as a peaceful soundtrack to your walk. The well-marked trails take you through various parts of the wood, offering different vantage points and opportunities for exploration. Keep a lookout for rare plants, such as wood sorrel and wild garlic, that thrive in this unique ecosystem.

3. Saltburn to Skinningrove Coastal Walk

This hidden gem walk provides breathtaking views of the stunning North East coastline. Stretching from Saltburn-by-the-Sea to Skinningrove, this coastal trail offers a blend of rugged cliffs, sandy beaches, and panoramic vistas that will leave you in awe. As you traverse the well-maintained paths, you will encounter historical landmarks, such as the Saltburn Pier and the remnants of the alum industry that once thrived in the region.

Along the way, you’ll also have the opportunity to observe the diverse wildlife that call this coastline home, including seabirds and seals. The walk is relatively easy, with flat sections and occasional gentle slopes, making it accessible to walkers of all levels. Be sure to bring a camera, as this walk is guaranteed to provide plenty of photo-worthy moments.

Teesside is a treasure trove of hidden gem walks just waiting to be discovered. Each of these walks offers a unique experience, allowing you to connect with nature, soak up the history, and enjoy the tranquility that this region has to offer. So put on your walking shoes and embark on an adventure to explore the hidden gems of Teesside!

