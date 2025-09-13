BMW PGA Championship – A Festival of Golf marked by the Ryder Cup and the Neue Klasse

World-Class field tees off from September 10 to 14 at Wentworth Club

‘Dress Rehearsal’ for Ryder Cup Team Europe

UK debut of the new all-electric BMW iX3, the first model of the Neue Klasse

Festival of Golf: Pro-Am with numerous stars, live concerts, and an immersive BMW Experience

New BMW iX3 is the Hole-in-One Prize

London. This week, more than 100,000 spectators are once again expected at Wentworth Club to celebrate one of Europe’s most prestigious tournaments and the Festival of Golf at the BMW PGA Championship. Fans can look forward to an outstanding field at the Flagship Event of the DP World Tour. Eleven players from the European Ryder Cup team, led by captain Luke Donald (ENG), Masters champion Rory McIlroy (NIR), and FedExCup champion Tommy Fleetwood (ENG), will tee off alongside defending champion Billy Horschel (USA). Making his debut at Wentworth is Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama, the 2021 Masters winner.

Other Green Jacket holders in the field include Jon Rahm (ESP), Patrick Reed (USA), Adam Scott (AUS), and Danny Willett (ENG). Additionally, Major champions Wyndham Clark (USA), Matt Fitzpatrick (ENG), Pádraig Harrington, Shane Lowry (both IRL), and Justin Rose (ENG) will compete.

Following the tournament, Team Europe, the defending champions, will head to the USA where the 45th Ryder Cup (Bethpage Black, Long Island, New York) will take place in two weeks with Worldwide Partner BMW. The knowledgeable and enthusiastic crowd at the BMW PGA Championship will undoubtedly provide the team with a boost of momentum for the challenging task of defending the Ryder Cup on foreign soil.

The excitement traditionally reaches an early peak on Wednesday with the Celebrity Pro-Am, featuring numerous stars from sports and entertainment. This year’s lineup includes three-time tennis Grand Slam champion Andy Murray (SCO), Formula 1 driver Lando Norris (ENG), football legends Gareth Bale (WAL) and Stephanie Houghton, rugby royalty Owen Farrell and Henry Pollock, as well as pop star Tom Grennan (ENG).

The popular live concerts over the weekend remain a cornerstone of the Festival of Golf. On Saturday, the British band Razorlight will rock the Show Stage in the Championship Village after play concludes, while Ella Henderson will bring the BMW PGA Championship to an atmospheric close with her performance on Sunday.

Brand new this year – in more ways than one – is the Hole-in-One Prize at the 14th hole, the new all-electric BMW iX3 50 xDrive which makes its UK debut at Wentworth. The Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV) made its world premiere just days ago in Munich as the first Neue Klasse model. The fully electric vehicle marks the dawn of a new era of ‘Sheer Driving Pleasure’. Compared to its predecessor of the same name, the new BMW iX3 creates the impression that a complete model generation has been skipped in design and technology. Among its impressive features are a range of up to 805 kilometres (500 miles) and the ability to charge up to 372 kilometres (231 miles) of range in just ten minutes.

The new BMW iX3 will also be on display at the heart of the Championship Village, alongside other themed areas such as BMW M, 50 Years of the BMW 3 Series, MINI, a Ryder Cup photo opportunity, and the all-new BMW Golfsport Collection by Puma. Customers arriving in a BMW Group vehicle will enjoy numerous perks, including free parking in the BMW Owners’ Car Park, shuttle service to the main entrance, and access to a fast lane. Additionally, they will have exclusive access to the BMW Owners’ Terrace at the 11th hole, and reserved seating on the grandstand on the 14th green.