Barnard Castle School has celebrated another positive year of GCSE and IGCSE results.

Among ‘Barney’s top individual performers was Imogen Roff, who secured all nines in her results, in spite of the challenges brought about by COVID-19.

“I am relieved after putting in so much hard work in the final term where we completed many more assessments than we were used to,” said Imogen, who will study French, German, chemistry and mathematics at Barney Sixth Form.

“The whole experience – and uncertainty surrounding examinations – was quite stressful to begin with, but I learnt how to remain calm and just focus on what I could control.”

Triple threat musician, Emma Hardy, achieved ten nines and a six in further mathematics.

Emma, who plays the clarinet, saxophone and piano, will now go on to study biology, chemistry and Spanish in her A Levels.

She said: “I am very proud and glad the hard work over these last two years has paid off.

“The periods of home learning were really good and the experience taught me self-discipline and the motivation to revise even more. Music is my passion and my favourite thing to do at Barney, so I am excited to return and get even more involved in this aspect of School life.”

Fellow musician Grace Robinson, who was a finalist in Barney’s 2021 Young Musician of the Year Competition, found the home learning experience equally beneficial, as she achieved nine grade nines, one eight and a six.

Grace, who will study psychology, English language, politics and music, said: “It was hard to be motivated at first because of the uncertainty, but it enabled me to learn how to handle pressure and the ability to learn more independently. I am looking forward to Sixth Form life and all the exciting activities and socials.”

Meanwhile, Joe Bale hopes to use his experiences in the School’s Combined Cadet Force (CCF) to pursue a career in the RAF.

Joe, a member of the RAF division of Barney’s CCF, achieved two nines and nine eight grades, who has chosen chemistry, history and French at A Level.

He said: “I am very happy with my results, especially securing a 9 in Biology, and am excited for Sixth Form. There are so many activities to choose from and I am looking forward to progressing within the CCF and hopefully join the RAF in the future.”

Tony Jackson, Headmaster of Barnard Castle School, said: “Barney students have demonstrated incredible character and resilience throughout these unprecedented times, and I am proud of how everyone fully immersed themselves in school life, regardless of the challenges faced.

“These results are a culmination of hard work and dedication from our students over the last two years, which included periods of home learning where engagement and enthusiasm remained high.

“With A Levels and Barney Sixth Form just around the corner, students have so much to look forward to, as they embark on the next chapter of their lives.”