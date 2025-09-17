Hispano Suiza, more than a century of design and universal elegance: from the H6C Nieuport-Astra Torpedo to the Sagrera

An exclusive 1924 Hispano Suiza H6C Nieuport-Astra Torpedo received the “Best of Show” award at the 74th Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance this summer.

This is a fully customized vehicle, which was commissioned directly from Hispano Suiza by André Dubonnet, aviator, race car driver, inventor, and entrepreneur.

This model is currently part of the private collection of Penny and Lee Anderson Sr.: “This is the highest award that can be achieved in the world of car collecting.”

An exclusive 1924 Hispano Suiza H6C Nieuport-Astra Torpedo received the Best of Show award at the 74th Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance this summer.

This is the third time that Hispano Suiza has achieved the highest distinction at the most prestigious classic car event in the US, a country with which the brand has a long-standing connection.

The innovative and artisanal spirit of that model lives on today in the brand’s range of electric hypercars, led by the advanced Carmen Sagrera: an exclusive 1,114 hp vehicle, unveiled last year to mark the company’s 120th anniversary. The range is completed by the Carmen and Carmen Boulogne models, two hypercars that combine design, luxury, and performance at the highest level.

The story of a unique model

The 1924 Hispano Suiza H6C Nieuport-Astra Torpedo has won Best of Show at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, the most prestigious event in the world of car collecting. This iconic model, commissioned by aviator and racing driver André Dubonnet, embodies the values that have distinguished Hispano Suiza since its inception: technical innovation, revolutionary lightness, and a timeless, elegant, and unique design, for which the brand’s current models continue to be recognized around the world.

As a racing driver, Dubonnet was looking for a car that was competitive and durable, but also elegant, capable of standing out in an environment marked by the fierce rivalry of the most popular races of the time, such as the legendary Targa Florio, one of the most demanding endurance tests of the era. With this goal in mind, he turned to Hispano Suiza, which, in collaboration with aircraft manufacturer Nieuport-Astra, created a version that would go down in history as the “Tulipwood Torpedo” due to its extensive use of wood and the unique shape of its bodywork.

The basis of the model was a Hispano-Suiza H6C chassis equipped with an eight-liter overhead cam engine, corresponding to the then-new Type Sport. In its surbaissé (lowered) configuration, it incorporated a lower radiator than other H6Cs and a larger fuel tank, designed to reliably tackle demanding endurance rallies.

An aeronautically inspired bodywork by Nieuport-Astra was mounted on this frame, constructed from extremely thin strips of mahogany measuring just 3 millimeters, assembled using thousands of aluminum rivets and varnished by hand. The result was an extraordinarily light structure—weighing just 70 kg—a revolutionary achievement at a time when heavier materials were the norm for frames. Thanks to this innovation, the car not only stood out for its elegance, but also allowed Dubonnet to compete head-to-head with other brands and finish in a creditable sixth place in the Targa Florio and fifth in the Coppa Florio.

After its use in competition, Dubonnet adapted it for road use with a windshield, headlights, and other details. Shortly afterwards, he decided to sell it, and the model changed hands frequently among collectors from different parts of the world. Despite being slightly damaged in World War II and the passage of time, its original condition has been preserved. For this reason, it is no surprise that in 2022 it was auctioned for a record price.

A special relationship with the United States

This is not the first time that Hispano Suiza has triumphed at Pebble Beach: the brand has already been recognized on two previous occasions. This third award confirms the passion of American collectors and enthusiasts for Hispano Suiza, a country that has historically shown a fascination for its exclusive models, its handcrafted character, and its timeless aesthetics. The model was entered by its current owners, Penny and Lee Anderson Sr., residents of Naples, Florida, renowned collectors of boats and cars who acquired it after being captivated by the vehicle’s elegance and innovative use of wood.

Hispano Suiza’s DNA, from yesterday to today: a legacy that transcends time

The award won in California highlights a legacy that is still very much alive. That innovative, artisanal, and technologically advanced spirit, underpinned by a DNA of timeless design, remains fully alive in today’s Hispano Suiza, which retains the ability to create models tailored to the taste and preference of the owner. Its range of electric hypercars, consisting of the exclusive Carmen, Carmen Boulogne, and Carmen Sagrera, incorporates technologies derived from competition, positioning them as true benchmarks in design, innovation, and luxury within the international automotive scene.

Once again, Hispano Suiza proves that true elegance is timeless. Its history unites the past, present, and future in a single vision: that of a brand which, yesterday as today, remains synonymous with exclusivity, innovation, and iconic design.

About Hispano Suiza

Hispano Suiza is a historic Spanish automobile brand owned by four generations of the Suqué Mateu family. Hispano Suiza Fábrica de Automóviles S.A. was founded in Barcelona in 1904 by Damián Mateu, with the help of technical director and engineer Marc Birkigt, also a partner in the company. Between 1904 and 1946, Hispano Suiza manufactured more than 12,000 high-performance luxury vehicles and 50,000 aircraft engines.

In 2019, the brand was revived by the founder’s great-grandson, Miguel Suqué Mateu, who preserved its legacy, bringing momentum and dynamism with a clear vision for the future and permanence. Sergio Martínez Campos, CEO of Hispano Suiza, together with the management team, continues to drive the brand’s legacy and evolution into the future.

In 2024, to celebrate its 120-year history, the Carmen Sagrera was unveiled, the vehicle that completes the range of electric hypercars alongside the Carmen (2019) and the Carmen Boulogne (2020). The Sagrera redefines the concept of the Gentleman Driver and sets the future design direction for the brand. Hispano Suiza continues to work to offer exclusive, high-performance vehicles with endless customization possibilities for customers seeking excellence, both through hypercars and unique experiences.