Motoring North East News

The Video Projector Camera: Shoot, Save and Share on the Big Screen

Lights, camera and projection. The Photo Creator Video Projector Camera offers a unique 3-in-1 experience where kids and tweens can capture high-resolution photos, record HD video, and project their creations onto any surface in bold, vibrant colour. With a huge projection display of up to 200 x 112 cm, this creative device takes self-expression to a new scale, quite literally.

Combining photo and video capability with Wi-Fi connectivity and built-in projection, the Video Projector Camera is the ultimate tool for creative kids who want to share their stories, make memories, and enjoy big-screen fun at home.

Features

·       Capture Stunning Content, Take 48MP stills and shoot crisp 1080p HD video

·       Big Screen Projection, Built-in projector casts images and video up to 4 metres away, creating a 200 x 112 cm display

·       Wi-Fi Casting, Seamlessly connect and cast content from other devices and apps such as Netflix, YouTube, iPlayer and more.

·       Adjustable Focus, Easy manual lens focus lets kids dial in the perfect projection

·       Onboard Customisation, 27 built-in digital effects, including frames and filters

·       2.4” Colour Screen, View and edit content before you project

·       Creative Accessories Included, Customise your camera with the included sticker sheet

·       Generous Storage, 16GB MicroSD card included for saving and sharing creations

·       Rechargeable Battery, USB-C charging with 120-minute recharge time

 

Contents

·       1 x Photo Creator Video Projector Camera

·       1 x 16GB MicroSD Card

·       1 x Sticker Sheet

·       1 x USB-C Charging Cable

·       1 x User Guide

Shoot, Project, Connect

From birthday videos and holiday photos to personal video diaries and photo slideshows, the Photo Creator Video Projector Camera gives kids everything they need to create and present their world in vivid detail. The integrated projector makes it easy to share memories on bedroom walls, tents, ceilings or even garden fences, turning any space into a cinema of their own making.

The Video Projector Camera allows children to project their photos and videos straight from the device, no cords, laptops or TV screens required.

With Wi-Fi connectivity, kids can also stream content from other devices to the projector, making it perfect for movie nights, creative presentations or just big-screen fun. It’s hands-on creativity with instant results, designed for young makers, storytellers and content creators.

Specifications

·       Dimensions 28cm L x 8.5cm D x 24cm H

·       2.4″ screen display

·       48MP camera, 1080P HD video

·       Projection Up to 200 x 112 cm, distance up to 4m

·       16GB MicroSD card included

·       Connectivity  Wi-Fi casting

·       Rechargeable lithium-ion battery (USB-C, included), 120 min charge time

·       27 built-in photo and video effects

·       Personalise with a Sticker sheet included

The Photo Creator Video Projector Camera is available now at Smyths ToysArgosAmazon for just £74.99.
 

By admin

