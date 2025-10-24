Hispano Suiza x Michelin: innovation, exclusivity and tradition come together in the Hispano Suiza Carmen Sagrera

The historic collaboration between Hispano Suiza and Michelin extends to the most advanced hypercar in the company’s history, the Carmen Sagrera.

Michelin’s technology and technical expertise enable Hispano Suiza vehicles to reach their full potential both on the track and on the road.

Features such as the Velvet Touch finish on the tyres underline the exclusivity of each of the components installed in the vehicle.

Hispano Suiza has chosen Michelin as the exclusive tyre supplier for the Carmen Sagrera hypercar, the sports car with which the company celebrated its 120th anniversary.

Hispano Suiza worked closely with Michelin to select and customise the perfect tyre for the Hispano Suiza Carmen Sagrera. This fully electric hypercar, designed, manufactured and tested in Spain, delivers 1,114 hp and 1,160 Nm of torque, allowing it to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 2.6 seconds.

These features require durable tyres that allow the vehicle’s dynamic capabilities to shine on both the track and the road. For this reason, Hispano Suiza and Michelin’s technical centre collaborated during the development of the Carmen Sagrera to create a specific version of the Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tyre (265/30 ZR19 for the front axle and 305/30 ZR20 for the rear), capable of withstanding the demands of the hypercar and offering exclusive features in this component as well.

Among these elements, the aesthetics of the sidewalls stand out, inspired by the stork—the emblem of Hispano Suiza—and the mosaics of Catalan architect Antonio Gaudí, adding a touch of uniqueness that highlights the brand’s origins. In addition, the jointly developed tyre incorporates Velvet Touch, a Michelin technology that gives the sidewall a velvety feel. All of this allows Hispano Suiza to customise the tyres on its vehicles, further enhancing their exclusivity and attention to detail.

Sergio Martínez Campos, CEO of Hispano Suiza: “Tyres are a key component in any vehicle, but even more so in a hypercar with the performance capabilities of the Carmen Sagrera, with 1,114 hp and 1,160 Nm of torque. Thanks to Michelin, our customers can enjoy the magnificent dynamic capabilities across our entire range, both on the track and on the road.”

Lorenzo Giovanelli, Director of Original Equipment for Specialised Manufacturers at Michelin, said: “We are delighted to renew our historic partnership with Hispano Suiza through the Carmen Sagrera, a 100% electric hypercar that embodies both innovation and tradition. The development of a customised version of our MICHELIN Pilot Sport 4S tyre for this model reflects Michelin’s pioneering spirit, which brings technologies developed in motorsport to the most innovative projects. The combination of optimal performance on both the road and the track with exclusive design elements pays tribute to Hispano Suiza’s unique heritage. Together, we continue to push the boundaries of technology, safety and driving pleasure.”

The link between Hispano Suiza and Michelin dates back to the 1920s and 1930s, when the company’s advanced models began to be fitted with its tyres. At that time, Hispano Suiza not only needed to offer reliable equipment to its customers, but also to guarantee high performance for drivers racing in Hispano Suiza vehicles.

The manufacturer currently uses Michelin tyres across its entire range of vehicles and also at events in which it participates around the world, some as exclusive as California’s Monterey Car Week or the famous Goodwood Festival of Speed. At the same time, Hispano Suiza has access to Michelin’s Engineering & Services department, allowing it to continue optimising the performance of its vehicles in collaboration with the French manufacturer’s technical experts.

About Hispano Suiza:

Hispano Suiza is a historic Spanish automobile brand owned by four generations of the Suqué Mateu family. Hispano Suiza Fábrica de Automóviles S.A. was founded in Barcelona in 1904 by Damián Mateu, with the help of technical director and engineer Marc Birkigt, also a partner in the company. Between 1904 and 1946, Hispano Suiza produced more than 12,000 high-performance luxury vehicles and 50,000 aircraft engines.

In 2019, the brand was revived by the founder’s great-grandson, Miguel Suqué Mateu, who preserved its legacy, bringing impetus and dynamism with a clear vocation for the future and permanence. Sergio Martínez Campos, CEO of Hispano Suiza, together with the management team, continues to promote the legacy and the evolution of the brand into the future.

In 2024, as a celebration of the company 120th Anniversary, the Carmen Sagrera was launched, thus completing the Hispano Suiza electric hypercars range alongside the Carmen (2019) and the Carmen Boulogne (2020). The Sagrera redefines the Gentleman Driver concept and marks the future design line of the brand. Hispano Suiza continues to work to offer exclusive, high-performance vehicles with infinite possibilities of personalisation for customers seeking excellence, both through hypercars and unique experiences.