Skills shortage bites as research finds plumbers will turn down £133 million in jobs this winter

Heating and plumbing trade could miss out on as much as £133 million in lost revenue this winter 2

85% of plumbers and heating specialists see trade enquiries increase in a cold snap 4

But demand outstrips supply, as Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles’ survey finds 67% of UK van drivers will turn down jobs at least once per month 1

As many as 73,700 new plumbers are needed by 2032 to keep pace with call-outs3

Milton Keynes, UK, 21 October, 2025 – The nation’s plumbers are set to turn down jobs worth as much as £133 million over the coming months due to increased winter demand.2

A Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles survey found that 67% of UK van drivers will turn down at least one job they quote for every month.1

The leading reasons for turning down jobs include lack of availability to take on more work (38%), travel time to the job (37%), and economic viability (34%).1

The months of November to February are the busiest for UK plumbers, as 85% see an increased demand for services versus milder months as temperatures tumble, causing boilers to fail or pipes to burst.4

This increased demand for plumbers will outstrip all other trades during the winter months, owing to a shortage of vital skills. One in four homeowners has reported difficulty finding a reliable plumber and as many as 73,700 new plumbers are needed by 2032 to keep pace with call-outs.3

Data shows that the average cost of repairing a burst pipe during the months of November to February is £330 (including materials).2 With an estimated 150,000 qualified plumbers currently operating in the United Kingdom, that equates to almost £133 million in lost revenue as demand outweighs supply.2

Craig Cavanagh, National Fleet Manager at Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, commented: “With plumbers so sought after during the cold months, it is more important than ever that the trade minimise downtime, and make it to as many call-outs as they can.

“Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles customers can benefit from 24-hour roadside assistance, mobile servicing and extended opening hours, offering peace of mind during the busy period.”

For more information on Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles’ range of products and support, visit one of our local Van Centres, or read more here: www.volkswagen-vans.co.uk.