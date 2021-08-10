BRING THE LOVE ISLAND VIBE HOME THIS SUMMER

As ‘Love Island fever’ sweeps the nation, Rated People reveals the most popular garden trends for creating the ultimate ‘holiday vibe’ at home

Rated People reveals garden-related jobs are on the rise as requests increase 31% year-on-year

Mirroring the vibrant Love Island villa, job requests for astro-turf have soared by 188% this summer, whilst requests for external lighting have risen an impressive 48%

Rated People has teamed up with popular influencer, @Our_Little_Doer_Upper, to share top tips on creating a picture-perfect garden this summer to rival the Love Island villa

09 August 2021 – As ‘Love Island fever’ returns and 3.3 million Brits tune into the cult ITV2 reality TV show[1], find-a-tradesperson platform Rated People reveals audiences are taking more than just lessons in love from their screens. In fact, the location of the series; a dreamy, modern, and spacious villa in sunny Majorca, is ‘turning the heads’ of many homeowners here in the UK when it comes to garden design.

This year has seen garden-related jobs soar by 31% at Rated People as homeowners look to give a new lease of life to their outside space.[2] Requests for astro-turf have almost tripled this summer, increasing by a significant 188%, whilst demand for outside lighting has also soared by an impressive 48%, compared to the same period last year.[3]

Following the Covid-19 pandemic and multiple lockdowns, homeowners are increasingly valuing their outdoor space, not only as a sanctuary for themselves, but as a prime space to entertain and socialise with family and friends. Mirroring the enviable Love Island villa when it comes to socialising at home, the Home Improvement Trends Report commissioned by Rated People showed that interest in fire pits has risen 92% this year, alongside a 77% pique in wooden decking.[4]

In a summer where travel is still very uncertain due to ongoing restrictions, it is no surprise to see that many Brits are instead choosing to invest in their homes. Whilst home renovations are often made to improve living situations for the here and now, they can also pay off in the long term. Research by Rated People has shown that adding an outdoor entertaining area to your home could increase its value by £4,286, whilst adding a swimming pool could add as much as £7,707 to a property’s overall value.[5]

To help homeowners recreate the vibrant, contemporary, and chic Love Island villa at home, Rated People has teamed up with popular home and renovation influencer, Our_Little_Doer_Upper, to share some top tips on creating the ultimate garden for entertaining this summer:

Study your space

Before planning any garden design, it is important you get to know the area you are working with. Identify which areas are shady and which have the most sun. It is also worth noting where the sun sets in the evening. This is key for creating the ultimate outdoor entertainment area as you can add a seating area that catches the last of the evening sun and work the rest of the space around this.

Add lighting

Create the atmosphere you’re looking for in your garden with some lighting. Festoon lighting is a great way to bring a holiday vibe to your space, or why not try some uplighters in your garden beds for that boutique villa feel?

Create focal features

Make your garden a social hub by creating interesting areas and features. For example, a fire pit and a seating area is the perfect place to entertain when the sun goes down, or you can add a hot tub to your garden for the ultimate in luxury.

Invest in plants and foliage

Add foliage for a tropical paradise. Banana plants and palms can create that exotic, getaway feel.

Add some height

Use raised borders to create interest and work in colour without taking up too much space. Sleepers can add some height in your garden and painting them can add an extra pop of colour for that modern, luxury villa feel.

Adrienne Minster, CEO of Rated People commented:

“Brits are valuing their outdoor space more than ever. We are seeing a noticeable increase in garden-related jobs this year and the Love Island garden seems to be inspiring outdoor makeovers that are perfect for summer staycations. The garden’s key features, such as external lighting, wooden decking, astro-turf and fire pits, are coming through in our job requests from homeowners. Home inspiration really can come from anywhere!

Homeowners are wanting to maximise their outdoor space, and they are looking for fun garden designs with a touch of luxury, suited to spending time with friends and family. There are lots of updates you can make to a garden – whatever your budget – from neon lights and eye-catching plants, through to the construction of custom-built pergolas and hot tub installations. The best bit is that by investing in garden improvements, you can also increase the value of your property. So, if you’re interested in making improvements, it’s worth consulting a skilled tradesperson to talk through your vision and to get help with making it a reality”.

@Our_Little_Doer_Upper has recently completed an enviable transformation on her garden in Shropshire, complete with hot tub, an outdoor dining and seating area, summer bar and more. See the full transformation here: https://www.instagram.com/our_little_doer_upper