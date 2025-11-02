Honda showcases new mobility offering across land, sea, air, and space at the Japan Mobility Show

Wide-ranging brand exhibition demonstrates breadth of Honda’s mobility offer

Featuring the global unveil of a new compact EV model – the Super-N Prototype

Plus, world premieres of the Honda EV Outlier Concept motorcycle and e-MTB Prototype electric mountain bike

Alongside an exhibition of the experimental reusable rocket used in a successful take-off and landing test in June 2025

The Japan Mobility Show runs from 30 October to 9 November

Honda is demonstrating the breadth of its global product offer with a wide-ranging exhibit at the Japan Mobility Show – featuring multiple global product premieres across land, sea, air and space.

The first of these is the Super-N Prototype, a compact EV that delivers the ‘joy of driving’ and comes equipped with new ‘BOOST mode. This not only enhances the power output available, but it also simulates a multi-gear shift – delivering greater dynamic performance and driver engagement that is unique to a vehicle of this size.

Honda’s latest electric model will arrive in Japan and select global markets, including Great Britain, from 2026.

While Honda does not have any immediate plans to introduce the Super-N Prototype to any further European markets, the success of this new model will help it to understand the consumer appetite for any future small EVs within the region.

On two-wheels, the EV Outlier Concept will be exhibited for the first time, demonstrating the way motorcycles could look from 2030 and beyond. Benefitting from the high degree of freedom afforded by electric vehicles, in-wheel motors are used in both the front and rear to achieve a dynamic and low-proportioned style.

This will be exhibited alongside the Honda e-MTB Prototype, which has been developed to expand the joy of riding in nature and receives its world premiere ahead of a European release in 2026. Its carbon fibre frame offers lightweight and responsive handling alongside a stylish design, plus electric assistance for uphill climbs that fuses the fun of motorcycles and mountain bikes to deliver off-road riding enjoyment.

Toshihiro Mibe, President and CEO, Honda Motor, said: “Honda is a company that has always put our heart and soul into realizing our own dreams and those of our customers. And we continue to take on new challenges as we work toward a future where our products will continue to be the ‘power’ that moves our customers. We hope many people will visit our booth at the Japan Mobility Show to experience the future envisioned by Honda through the wide variety of mobility products and technologies we are exhibiting.”

Alongside its traditional mobility products, Honda will also be exhibiting the sustainable rocket used in a take-off and landing test conducted in Hokkaido, Japan, in June 2025. Built to be reusable with a low environmental impact, it showcases the strength and broad application of the manufacturer’s autonomous driving and aircraft development technology.

Other products on display include the:

Acura RSX Prototype, the latest all-electric model from the Acura brand and the first to adopt both Honda’s next-generation EV platform and ASIMO OS vehicle operating system.

Honda 0 Series vehicle – the 0 SUV ‘a’ (alpha) – which will primarily be sold in Japan and India. This will feature alongside prototype models of the Honda 0 SUV and Honda 0 Saloon, in addition to the all-new Prelude e:HEV.

A selection of motorcycles from the world’s number one two-wheel brand and a range of mobility products from Honda’s wider range – including the HondaJet (the world’s best-selling light business jet) and the BF350 outboard marine engine – the manufacturer’s first with a V8.

All of which embodies Honda’s global brand slogan – The Power of Dreams, How We Move You – as it continues to take on the challenges of future mobility and become the driving force for people around the world to achieve their dreams.

To find out more about Honda’s exhibits at the Japan Mobility Show, visit: global.honda/en/japan-mobility-show/2025