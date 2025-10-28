Honda welcomes back iconic Prelude nameplate as hybrid sports coupe returns to Europe after 25 years

Latest Honda model offers blend of style, driving exhilaration and hybrid technology

Debuts innovative Honda S+ Shift to simulate the sound and feel of quick automatic gear changes for greater driver engagement

Elegant exterior and interior designs inspired by the graceful simplicity of modern gliders

Sophisticated suspension set-up features technology from Civic Type R to deliver agility and comfort

All-new Prelude hybrid is latest to join Honda’s electrified mainstream model range – leveraging more than 25-years of hybrid heritage

Honda’s all-new Prelude e:HEV sports coupe has arrived in Europe, allying an advanced hybrid powertrain and innovative Honda S+ Shift with a striking design approach to deliver the ‘joy of driving’ for which the model has always been known.

Returning after 25 years away, the sixth-generation model’s exterior design is inspired by the timeless grace and elegance of gliders, while the compelling combination of engaging handling and dynamics is reminiscent of an acrobatic flight. This has been made possible thanks to the vehicle’s wide, low stance, which is complimented by suspension technology from the Civic Type R, plus adaptive dampers and the latest iteration of Honda’s Agile Handling Assist (AHA).

This approach extends to the welcoming interior, which echoes that of a glider’s cockpit, seamlessly combining comfort and practicality with premium materials and the driver-assistance safety system, Honda SENSING – delivering an exhilarating experience to Prelude drivers.

Hans de Jaeger, Senior Vice President, Honda Motor Europe, said: “The Honda Prelude’s return has been eagerly anticipated by driving enthusiasts around the world since we first exhibited the concept model back in October 2023. This nameplate has always been a showcase for cutting-edge and innovative engineering, and this latest iteration is no exception. With its graceful design, innovative Honda S+ Shift and cutting edge full-hybrid powertrain, both drivers and passengers will never want their journey to end.”

Honda S+ Shift

Simulating the sound, feel and driver engagement of quick automatic gear changes, Honda S+ Shift helps the Prelude deliver a new dimension in exhilarating driving pleasure. The latest development of Honda’s Linear Shift Control, the system works in combination with Active Sound Control (ASC) to correlate engine sound, revs and road speed for a more natural feel when accelerating.

This technology has evolved to create a virtual eight-speed transmission that generates an even stronger connection between the car and driver. Controlled via the steering wheel paddles, ordinarily used to control the level of regenerative braking when Honda S+ Shift is not engaged, this allows the driver to shift through the gears as per a manual transmission. When changing down, drivers will also experience a comforting engine braking effect, providing even greater throttle control and a rev-matching throttle ‘blip’ to match.

Advanced e:HEV powertrain

Utilising more than 25 years of hybrid experience, the Prelude features Honda’s full hybrid e:HEV powertrain. Pairing a 2.0-litre petrol engine with the company’s lightweight dual electric motor automatic transmission, the 184PS (135kW) system offers true driver exhilaration with responsive power delivery, excellent efficiency and superb refinement.

There is also a unique array of drive modes to choose from, which can be used to seamlessly switch between four options at the touch of a button – ‘Comfort’, ‘GT’, ‘Sport’, and ‘Individual’ – each of which fine-tunes the characteristics of the hybrid powertrain, suspension and steering response to suit the driver’s needs.

Exceptional handling, effortless comfort, and practicality

Developed to deliver superior levels of performance, dynamic response, and feedback in all driving situations, the new Prelude features suspension technology from the legendary Civic Type R. Engineered to provide a balance of agile handling and comfort, the Prelude uses an advanced multi-link suspension set-up, adaptive dampers and the latest generation of Honda’s AHA.

Once inside, the interior has been created to deliver a driver-focused feeling of control and exceptional visibility, featuring high quality materials and an uncluttered layout that allows occupants to enjoy the vehicle’s careful craftsmanship. Including a choice between a pair of exclusive two-tone material finishes that feature either a white-and-blue or black-and-blue theme.

This is typified by a customisable 10.2-inch driver display that features unique Prelude graphics and coloured themes tailored to each drive mode. There is also the latest in connectivity with Honda’s responsive nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system that features Apple CarPlay, with wireless connectivity, and Android Auto, alongside a rich and powerful eight-speaker audio system jointly developed with Bose.

Despite its sleek exterior profile, the new Prelude offers both space and usability, with seating for four occupants, alongside a large hatchback tailgate that opens to reveal up to 663-litres of luggage space. Customers can also choose from four exterior colour options, including a new rich Moonlit White Pearl, plus Meteoroid Grey Metallic, Crystal Black Pearl and Racing Blue Pearl.

Safety is also a high priority, with the latest Honda SENSING system carefully tuned to deliver enhanced driver support. In addition, the Adaptive Cruise Control, Road Departure Mitigation System and Lane Keeping Assist System have been carefully recalibrated to suit the model’s more dynamic character – typifying the attention to detail that is apparent throughout the all-new Prelude e:HEV.