UK Weather Forecast for Tuesday 28 October 2025: A Brighter, Milder Day with Some Late Cloud

As we move into late October, Tuesday promises one of the more agreeable days of the week for many across the United Kingdom. A break in the more unsettled conditions means much of the country can expect drier weather, rising temperatures, and some sunny intervals, before cloud builds again later. After recent cooler and damp spells, this day stands out as a chance to get outdoors.

General overview

Morning: Generally dry with improving skies. Early temperatures around 8-10 °C , midlands/southern areas perhaps slightly warmer.

Afternoon: Milder conditions pushing up into the 12-14 °C range in many places. Better odds of sunshine.

Evening: Cloud increasing especially in the west; still largely dry for many but the day’s settled spell may begin to fade. Overnight lows around 6-8 °C.

This is a day where you’ll feel a definite lift compared to the tail end of last week — good for outdoor plans, errands, or simply enjoying the crisp autumn air.

Regional breakdown

Southern England (London, South East, South West)

This region gets the best of Tuesday’s weather. A mild start with morning temperatures near 10 °C, rising to 13‐14 °C in the afternoon. Expect some sunshine, especially through the midday window. Cloud may drift in by evening, but largely a dry and comfortable day.

Recommended for: outdoor brunch, family strolls, park visits.

The Midlands (Birmingham, Nottingham, Leicester)

Dry and bright morning, warming into the early teens by afternoon (~12‐13 °C). Low wind, good visibility. Later in the day cloud thickens slightly but no major rainfall expected.

Great for: commuting, outdoor jobs, shopping errands.

Northern England (Liverpool, Manchester, Leeds, Newcastle region)

Similar pattern: chilly start (around 8-9 °C) then milder afternoon reaching about 11-12 °C. Possible sunshine breaks. Evening cloud building from the west could bring a few showers, especially in the far north.

Tip: Make the most of the afternoon for outdoor activity.

Wales

Starts around 7-8 °C, warming toward 11-13 °C by afternoon. Dry for much of the day with better chances of brighter skies inland; western coastal and upland spots may see cloud build earlier.

Suggested: inland areas for best sun; wrap up if venturing higher ground.

Scotland

East and central Scotland likely to enjoy the better conditions: dry, milder, highs around 10-12 °C. Western and upland Scotland may still see more cloud or patchy light rain later in the day.

Recommendation: If in Scotland, aim for the east/central for best weather.

Northern Ireland

A mild morning (~9 °C), rising toward 11-12 °C in the afternoon. A mostly dry day, though cloud may increase late.

Good window: daytime for outdoor tasks.

Temperature summary

Early morning lows: ~8-10 °C in many parts of England; slightly cooler in upland or rural areas.

Afternoon highs: ~12-14 °C in the south; ~10-12 °C in more northern/cooler zones.

Evening/lower overnight: ~6-8 °C, possibly lower in rural valleys.

What this means for you

Outdoors/Exercise/Walking : It’s one of the better days for it this week — dry, mild, calm. Afternoon is prime.

Commuting : Morning traffic likely unaffected by weather; good visibility, dry roads.

Gardening/Outdoor jobs : Excellent window until early evening; you can get more done than earlier in wetter days.

Evening Plans: Still fine, but as cloud builds you may want a light jacket in the later hours.

Practical tips

Wear a mid-layer plus something wind-resistant for morning.

Afternoon: you’ll likely be comfortable without heavy winter gear, but keep a jacket for later.

If venturing to higher ground or western coasts (in Wales or Scotland), bring a waterproof bag/hood , as cloud or light precipitation may sneak in.

For families/kids: good day for activities out; just plan any extended outdoor stays before sunset as nights are closing in.