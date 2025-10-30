UK Weather Forecast for Thursday 30 October 2025: Cloudy Skies and a Hint of Rain Later

As the month draws to a close, Thursday the 30th looks set to be a predominantly grey and cool day across much of the UK. While the worst of any rainfall is likely to hold off until later in the region, the general mood will be one of overcast skies, slightly below-seasonal temperatures, and the potential for drizzle or light rain toward dusk.

If you’re planning travel, outdoor tasks or simply prepping your wardrobe for the day, here’s what to expect across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

General Overview

Morning: A chilly start, particularly inland and in northern parts, with temperatures around 3-6 °C in the early hours. Cloud cover thickens early across many regions.

Afternoon: Daytime highs around 8-10 °C for many, slightly higher in the south, but the cloud will suppress warmth and sunshine will be scarce.

Evening/Night: Cloud deepens further and rain or drizzle may creep in, especially in western and northern areas. Overnight lows down to ~5-7 °C, possibly nearer 4 °C in sheltered inland spots.

In short: a fairly typical late-October day — not dramatic, but definitely feeling autumnal with limited brightness and a slight damp threat late.

Regional Breakdown

Southern England (London, South East, South West)

Morning: A cool start, perhaps around 7-8 °C, with thick cloud overhead. Mist is unlikely, but the lack of sunshine will make it feel cooler.

Afternoon: Highs of approximately 10-11 °C, though the grey skies will make the air feel much cooler. Dry for much of the afternoon.

Evening: Cloud deepens, and there’s a rising chance of light rain or drizzle toward the sunset hour, especially in the South West.

Summary: The mildest part of the UK today, but with limited brightness and a damp risk later.

The Midlands (Birmingham, Nottingham, Leicester)

Morning: Start around 5-6 °C, rising slowly under heavy cloud. Dry to begin.

Afternoon: Highs around 9-10 °C, but the lack of sunshine makes it feel crisp.

Evening: Drizzle or light rain possible as cloud thickens, particularly from west to east. Overnight low ~4-5 °C.

Summary: A usable day outdoors, especially through the morning and early afternoon — seasonably cool, though with a looming damp edge into evening.

Northern England (Lancashire, Yorkshire, North East)

Morning: Early temperatures could dip to 3-5 °C in some rural or valley zones. Cloud thickens quickly.

Afternoon: Highs of 8-9 °C in many places. Very little sunshine is expected; conditions remain dull.

Evening: The likelihood of rain or drizzle increases, especially in the North West and upland zones. Roads may become damp. Overnight low perhaps 3-4 °C in sheltered spots.

Summary: A colder feel today with the damp threat rising late — good to get any outdoor tasks done earlier rather than later.

Wales

Morning: Cool start, say 5-6 °C. Cloud cover thick.

Afternoon: Highs around 9-10 °C; slightly better chance of a dry afternoon, though skies remain grey.

Evening: Rain or drizzle likely increasing in western Wales and upland areas; inland and east Wales may stay drier longer.

Summary: A mostly grey day, best for outdoor activity earlier and in lower ground; windier/rainier later in the more exposed west.

Scotland

Morning: Chilly — especially inland/highland areas — with possible near-frost spots 2-4 °C. Cloud builds from the west.

Afternoon: Eastern and central areas might reach 7-9 °C; west remains cooler and cloudier.

Evening: Rain or persistent drizzle likely in western Highlands and West Coast; east Scotland may hold dry longer but cloud stays dominant. Overnight low around 3-4 °C in sheltered valleys.

Summary: A cooling day across Scotland, with the west facing the greater damp and gloom; east has the marginally better conditions.

Northern Ireland

Morning: Start near 5-6 °C, cloud thick.

Afternoon: High of ~8-9 °C. Mostly dry but dull.

Evening: Rain risk increases, especially along the western coasts; overnight lows roughly 4-5 °C.

Summary: A cool and mostly dry day until later, when rain creeps in. Best outdoor window is the early part of the day.

Temperature Summary (Maximums)

Region Expected High (~°C) Scotland (West) ~7-8 °C Scotland (East) ~9-10 °C Northern Ireland ~8-9 °C North England ~8-9 °C Midlands ~9-10 °C South England ~10-11 °C Wales ~9-10 °C

Winds, Pressure & Visibility

Wind speeds will generally be light to moderate (5-15 mph) but may pick up near coasts and uplands later in the day as the rain front moves in. Visibility will be good for much of the day — mist or fog is unlikely, but once precipitation arrives, visibility will reduce in those areas.

High pressure is weakening slightly, allowing a Pacific/Atlantic front to edge closer from the west. That front is likely to bring the rain/drizzle later in the day.



Travel & Outdoor Considerations

Morning Options: Dry conditions are most likely before mid-day — ideal for commuting/travel and outdoor work.

Evening/Commute Home: Expect increasing risk of wet roads and dampness especially in northern & western zones. Give extra time for your journey if travelling from upland/coastal areas.

Outdoor Activities: The earlier part of the day is preferable — any long walks or gardening tasks will do best in the morning or early afternoon.

What to Wear: Layer up. A base layer + a warm mid-layer is advisable, plus a waterproof or water-resistant jacket for later in the day. Definitely bring an umbrella if you’ll be out after dusk.

Summary: Thursday 30 October 2025 in a Nutshell

Overall Feel: Cool, overcast and increasingly damp.

Best Window: Morning through early afternoon will be the driest and most comfortable part of the day.

Rain Risk: Increasing toward the evening, especially in western and northern regions.

Temperatures: Highs ranging from 8–11 °C , depending on region — a bit below what one might hope for if looking for a milder autumn day.

Outdoor Advice: Get what you need to do done early; bring waterproof protection for later; expect limited sunshine.