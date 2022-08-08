Horizon Platforms Awarded Silver Medal Following

EcoVadis Sustainability Assessment

Employee-owned Yorkshire powered access platform specialists, Horizon Platforms, have been awarded a silver medal and rated in the top 88th percentile for their green business credentials following a thorough examination by sustainability specialists, EcoVadis.

EcoVadis are the world’s largest and most trusted provider of business sustainability ratings. The provider evaluates how well a company has integrated social purpose and sustainability into their management systems. Their approach is built on international sustainability standards, including the Global Reporting Initiative, the United Nations Global Compact and ISO 26000. This covers 200+ spend categories across 160 different countries.

EcoVadis distil their findings into a scorecard, which organisations can use to proactively manage their approach to sustainability. The scoring framework is based on 21 indicators across 4 themes, Environment, Labour and Human Rights, Ethics and Sustainable Procedurement.

Adrian Bleasdale, COO at Horizon Platforms said, “Our fleet mix has been focused on low-emission machines for a number of years, but we wanted to ‘take the temperature’ of where we were as a business and look at our impact more holistically. A strong sense of social purpose and sustainability has always been part of what we do, but we wanted a benchmark from a third party. EcoVadis were an ideal partner for this approach, with a tried and tested framework.

We were delighted that our procedures held up so strongly when viewed through a sustainability lens, and with our silver medal. That said, we acknowledge there are opportunities to improve even further, and that’s something laid out in our action plan. We look forward to putting our enhanced processes to the test by inviting EcoVadis back in the future to benchmark our progress.”

Horizon Platforms have been moving towards becoming a more sustainable powered access platform business for a number of years. They already have IPAF Rental+ and the ‘triple crown’ of ISO standards, including ISO 14001 which is the international standard for Environmental Management Systems (EMS).