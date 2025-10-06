New 800 Volt Polestar 3: faster charging, more power, and increased intelligence

Polestar 3 upgraded with 800 Volt electrical architecture and peak DC charging rate of up to 350 kW

New in-house developed rear motor and substantial increase in power for all versions, now up to 670bhp (500 kW)

Upgraded core computer with more than 8 times greater processing power

BICESTER, UK – 02 October 2025. Polestar, the Swedish electric performance car brand, makes extensive hardware upgrades to its flagship SUV, Polestar 3, for the 2026 model year. Overall performance improves significantly thanks to a new 800 Volt electrical architecture with substantial increase in power, faster charging, and greater core computer processing power.

Michael Lohscheller, Polestar’s CEO, says: “The upgrades to Polestar 3 are so extensive, it’s like an entirely new car. With this upgrade we continue to deliver on our commitment to add value for our customers through over-the-air software and hardware updates. The already amazing Polestar 3 is now better than ever.”

New 800 Volt electrical architecture

The 2026 model year marks a major technological leap for Polestar 3 and its SPA2 platform with the introduction of an 800 Volt electrical architecture. This upgrade enables significantly faster DC charging with a peak rate of up to 350 kW, meaning that the 10–80% battery charge benchmark can take as little as 22 minutes, which is more than 25% faster than before.

The new architecture also brings enhanced efficiency, up to 6% according to the WLTP cycle, and supports the integration of new lithium-ion batteries from supplier CATL: a 92 kWh battery pack for the Rear motor version and a 106 kWh battery pack for the Dual motor and Performance variants. Combined, the faster DC charging and increased efficiency further improve the already capable long-distance driving abilities of the Polestar 3.

Upgraded powertrain with increased performance

All versions of Polestar 3 now benefit from a new in-house developed permanent magnet synchronous rear motor that delivers higher output. Paired with an asynchronous front motor, the new configuration delivers up to 670bhp (500 kW) of total power in the Performance variant.

The front motor now features automatic disconnect functionality when not needed, just as on Dual motor versions of Polestar 2, improving efficiency and range during everyday driving. The new rear motor also means the power balance has shifted to a greater rear bias than before. Combined with updated anti-roll bars and extensive software refinement for the steering, the result is an even more direct and engaging driving experience across all model variants.

Greater computing power

Polestar 3 continues to lead the way as the first European software-defined vehicle, now with a major upgrade to its core computing system that is the foundation. The NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Orin processor replaces the previous Xavier unit, increasing processing power from 30 to 254 trillion operations per second (TOPS). This leap with more than eight times increase in computing power enables faster, more intelligent management of active safety systems, battery performance, and sensor data.

In line with Polestar’s commitment to continuous improvement, this hardware upgrade will also be offered as a complimentary retrofit to all existing Polestar 3 customers[1], with upgrades of customer cars planned to start in the beginning of 2026.

Options and pack structure

The 2026 model year introduces a new trim level structure: Polestar 3 Rear motor, Dual motor, and Performance—replacing the previous naming convention and making a clearer distinction between versions. Part of the set-up is an optimised battery size for the entry level Rear motor and air suspension remains standard on Dual motor and Performance versions. These trim levels will also be expressed through the seatbelt design, with solid black for Rear motor, black with Swedish gold stripe for Dual motor, and belts in full Swedish gold for the Performance version, reinforcing its position as the most powerful expression of Polestar 3.

A revised pack and options strategy make it easier for customers to tailor their car. The new Climate pack includes heated rear seats, steering wheel, and front wiper blades. The new Prime pack option bundles together Pilot, Plus, and Climate packs in combination with rear privacy glass. Prime pack is included as standard on Polestar 3 Performance and is optional on Rear motor and Dual motor. Audio system Bowers & Wilkins for Polestar, with headrest speakers and active road noise cancellation, is now offered both as a single option and as part of the Plus pack.

Design is updated with the new exterior colour option Storm, a dark grey metallic that replaces Thunder, and the door text graphics are updated to now include model variant and a larger font for the Polestar 3 name. Inside, the standard upholstery is upgraded to Bio-attributed MicroTech in Charcoal with repurposed aluminium deco that previously was an optional extra.

Matt Galvin, Managing Director, Polestar UK, says: “We’re thrilled to introduce the upgraded Polestar 3 to our UK customers. With its upgraded core computer capable of 254 trillion operations per second, 800 Volt architecture with faster charging capabilities and enhanced driving dynamics there’s a lot to be excited about! The response to Polestar 3 has been phenomenal here – so much so that we’ve already sold out of our 2025 model year. This strong demand reflects the growing appetite for premium electric performance in the UK, and we’re excited to continue building on that momentum with the latest iteration of our flagship SUV when it arrives early next year.”

Available to order now, upgraded Polestar 3 is priced from £69,990 for the Rear motor version.

Find more information and configure your Polestar 3 at: https://www.polestar.com/uk/polestar-3/

Polestar 3 Rear motor Dual motor Performance Price (on the road) £69,990 £77,990 £91,990 Power (hp/bhp) 245 kW (333/329) 400 kW (544/536) 500 kW (680/670) Torque 480 Nm 740 Nm 870 Nm 0-100 km/h 6.5 seconds 4.7 seconds 3.9 seconds 0-60 mph 6.3 seconds 4.5 seconds 3.8 seconds Top speed (mph) 210 km/h (130) 230 km/h (140) 230 km/h (140) Range, WLTP (mi) 604 km (375) 635 km (394) 593 km (368) Consumption, WLTP

kWh/100 km (kWh/100 mi) 17.6 – 21.6 (28.3 – 34.7) 19.1 – 23.4 (30.7 – 37.6) 20.6 – 23.4 (33.1 – 37.6) Battery, type 800 V lithium-ion 800 V lithium-ion 800 V lithium-ion Battery capacity (gross) 92 kWh 106 kWh 106 kWh Charging capacity (AC) Up to 11 kW Up to 11 kW Up to 11 kW Charging capacity (DC) Up to 310 kW Up to 350 kW Up to 350 kW

Packs Prime pack Includes Pilot pack, Plus pack, Climate pack and Privacy glass on rear windows.

Prime pack included as standard on Performance. £6,500 Pilot pack Includes Pilot Assist, Lane change assist and 360⁰ camera with 3D view. £2,300 Plus pack Includes Bowers & Wilkins for Polestar, Active road noise cancellation, Headrest speakers, Head-up display, Infrared windscreen, Acoustic lower rear window, Foldable load floor, Advanced Air Cleaner, Power-operated steering column and Soft-close doors. £4,600 Climate pack Includes Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel and Heated front wiper blades. £700 Nappa upgrade Perforated Nappa leather in Zinc or Charcoal. Includes Black ash deco, Front seat ventilation and Front seat massage function. £3,900

Options Standard colour Magnesium £0 Colour upgrade Storm, Midnight, Space £1,000 Premium colour upgrade Snow £1,400 Animal welfare-secured wool in Charcoal with repurposed Aluminium deco £700 Bowers & Wilkins for Polestar £3,400 1.3 Megapixel HD LED headlights £1,600 Privacy glass on rear windows £400 Fully electric tow bar £1,200 21” Plus wheels £750 22” Sport wheels £2,000