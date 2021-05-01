A NORTH-EAST hospice is urging people to come and see what they are all about as they launch a recruitment drive for qualified nurses.

Butterwick Hospice Care’s Adult In-Patient Unit is holding an Open Day on May 5, at its Stockton site, so that registered nurses with an interest in end-of-life and palliative care can learn more about what it has to offer.

Clinical Lead, Suzie King, believes that once people have had a chance to look around unit, speak to the staff, and see what they do, they will want to work there.

She said: “We’re a small organisation, but we are a family. We’ve had some challenging times, but we are now looking to recruit a number of full-time nurses for the unit, plus bank staff. If you feel you have the right qualities, and are interested in working in this kind of environment, but you need more information, I would urge you to come along on May 5th and meet us.”

Suzie joined the hospice in October 2020, after working as Matron for Elderly Care in Scarborough Hospital.

“I heard about the Clinical Lead job, and I’ve always had an interest in end-of-life and palliative care. I was ready for a change, and I loved the legend of Mary Butterwick and everything that Butterwick stands for.

“I came for a visit and had a look around, and it was the most amazing place – everyone was so lovely that I just wanted to be a part of it.”

Butterwick Hospice Care was established in 1984, by mum-of-four, Mary Butterwick, who sold her home after her husband, John, died of cancer. Her aim was to provide a day-care facility where terminally ill people, and their families, were treated with love and compassion.

The Adult In-Patient Unit has eight beds for people in need of palliative or respite care, who will be cared for by an experienced and passionate nursing team.

“Coming to our Open Day will give potential applicants the chance to see how we are different from a hospital setting,” said Suzie. “We strive to meet all the needs of our patients, and we give our staff time to care.”

To discuss the posts further, or to book a place on the Open Day, please email Suzanne King, Clinical Lead for Adult Services at: suzanne.king@butterwick.org.uk

There are appointments available throughout the day until 4pm.