A charity which delivers emergency food parcels to people across East Durham has received a financial boost from a local housebuilder.

Bellway Durham, which is building new homes at the Wellfield Rise development in Wingate, has donated £500 to Peterlee-based East Durham Trust.

The money will be used to support the charity’s Food Emergency East Durham (FEED) project, which distributes thousands of food parcels across the area through a network of volunteers.

East Durham Trust, which was established in 2008, runs a wide range of projects to help those living in deprived communities within the former district of Easington. Its services include debt and welfare advice, telephone befriending, arts engagement, and adult learning opportunities.

Graham Easterlow, Chief Executive of East Durham Trust, said: “We are delighted to receive this donation from Bellway. As we emerge from the Covid pandemic support for our communities is vital and donations like this help keep our food crisis services active and helping the vulnerable in our society.”

Hayley Teasdale, Sales Manager for Bellway Durham said: “The past year has been incredibly difficult for many people, but the impact of the pandemic has been particularly severe on those who rely on the support of charities and other voluntary organisations. FEED is a vital project that ensures local families and individuals do not go hungry.

“East Durham Trust is making a huge difference to the lives of local people, and we are pleased to be supporting the charity and the incredible work that it does.”

For more information about East Durham Trust, visit eastdurhamtrust.org.uk.

Bellway is building 250 new homes at the Wellfield Rise development, off Wellfield Road.

For more information, call 01429 411737 or visit bellway.co.uk.