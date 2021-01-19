Relaxing and meditating in the open air isn’t what we all need? Spring and summer are all about spending time on your patio, having a cappuccino while enjoying the sunset, or hosting a bbq party.

Patio is the perfect spot where you can be the most comfortable and alleviate yourself. We all certainly strive for that solace, no? But a patio is incomplete without furniture. In fact, furniture adds to the grace of the patio. Unfortunately, patio time is only limited to spring. After the weather changes, you are unable to spend time on the patio as previously.

So the furniture is unnecessary as you cannot be outdoor due to freezing temperatures. You have to store it somewhere. But due to limited space, you cannot store it at home. The only solution is self-storage. Yes, you can rent a self-storage unit also for your furniture at Instant Space Self Storage.

Is there any way to store patio furniture to ensure that it won’t mildew?

If the furniture is lying in your house unused without safety measures, by the off chance, it can mildew. Want to keep your furniture safe from molding, rashes, and breakouts? Store them in self-storage units that are clean and pest free.

Self-storage industries take all the measures needed for furniture protection. For the safety of furniture, they insulate all units, clean them, and create a tidy-pest-free spot.

But there are some vital standards you must take. Curious? Read on to know about those essential measures.

The right way to store your furniture in the self-storage unit

You have to be very careful before sending the furniture to the self-storage unit. A bit of work for your furniture safety will be of no harm.

Here are some measures that you must take before sending your furniture.

First things first.

-Checking and cleaning are foremost. Check out the whole thing, if any item is left, or is there any tool inside the furniture. If there is, then remove it instantly. By cleaning it, you can be sure that none of your stuff is left.

After cleaning it thoroughly, dry it completely. Also, check if any dirt is left. Especially, any food item or a tool with a sharp pointed end.

-Wrapping your furniture is also an integral part of self-storage. You should wrap everything eventually, and be sure everything is covered totally. It is like taking precautionary measures before. If the furniture is sealed with a thick sheet, no moisture can enter and harm the furniture. To wrap it all up in a thick sheet. Protect glass items so carefully as they are very delicate and can crack up easily.

Summing it up

Patio furniture is expensive and valuable. You don’t want to lose them and sell them and need a secure space for your furniture. And so you store them in a storage unit. But what’s the point of storing if there is any chance of stealing? Don’t worry. The units have a lock. Make sure about the security of your unit.