Finlock gutter relining, when done correctly, lasts a couple of years, extending your current gutters life. If your gutter is damaged this can determine how long your lining will last, this is then considered a temporary fix.

Finlock Lining Damages

Numerous homes in the UK still own concrete gutters. This is because they have been in use since the 1950s, but as many people do not realise, they have them. This means the condition and maintenance of them are poorly kept, the gutters have more damages which can cause more internal problems.

Concrete gutters are known to fail due to severe weather and water damage. When water freezes in gutters this called is cold bridging which incidentally causes your gutter to clog up and break.

When Finlock relining is done poorly, this can damage the lifespan of your gutter. Relining done by non-professional’s can be unfixable, racking up an expensive bill to replace your current finlock gutters.

Why Finlock Lining?

Finlock lining is a less disruptive and cheaper alternative to removing your gutter. This method is faster and less disruptive. The Lining is then accomplished by using high-quality fibreglass which when applied to your gutter, makes them long-lasting and strong enough to withstand different elements.

Common problems with concrete gutters occur if they aren’t maintained correctly: water can build up causing damp and mould to grow, whereas relining the gutter with waterproof tape can fix this.

When relining a Finlock gutter, make sure the new lining is waterproof and tailored properly around your property. Secondly, ensuring the new lining is watertight, so no water can come in and damage the pipes and even cause cold bridging.

The Process

1 – Visually inspect the gutter to see if there are any damages externally.

2 – Get rid of any remaining dirt or debris that can cause the gutter to break.

3 – See If there is any other faulty lining, then remove it.

4 – Add the new fibreglass lining.

5 – Insert an EPS system whilst using water. Make sure the tape is weatherproof and the existing gutter is watertight.

How much does Finlock lining cost?

Lots of Finlock ling companies do not have a specific cost until they assess how much is needed, this is called a free quote. After they have visually inspected the gutters, this is how they determine the cost and how much work is needed.