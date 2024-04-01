How long has Stockton Calling been going?

Stockton Calling is an annual music festival that takes place in Stockton-on-Tees, England. The event showcases a diverse range of musical talent across multiple venues in the town. Stockton Calling has been a staple in the local music scene for many years, drawing in crowds from near and far to enjoy a day of great music and entertainment.

The first Stockton Calling festival took place in 2009, making 2024 its 16th consecutive year. Over the years, the festival has grown in popularity and reputation, attracting top artists and bands to perform on its stages. Stockton Calling has become a highlight of the year for music lovers in the North East of England, with fans eagerly anticipating the lineup announcement each year.

Stockton Calling has evolved and expanded since its inception, with multiple venues now taking part in the festival. Each venue hosts a different lineup of artists, creating a diverse and eclectic program for attendees to enjoy. From established acts to up-and-coming talent, Stockton Calling offers something for everyone, making it a must-attend event for music fans of all ages.

With its continued success and growing following, Stockton Calling shows no signs of slowing down. The festival has become a key date in the music calendar for both artists and fans, with each year bringing new surprises and memorable performances. Stockton Calling has firmly established itself as a cultural institution in Stockton-on-Tees and beyond, showcasing the best of live music in a vibrant and welcoming atmosphere.

Whether you’re a long-time fan or a newcomer to the festival scene, Stockton Calling is a must-visit event for music lovers of all tastes. With its rich history and bright future, Stockton Calling promises to deliver an unforgettable experience for all who attend. So mark your calendars and get ready to discover the magic of Stockton Calling – a celebration of music, community, and creativity that shows no signs of slowing down.