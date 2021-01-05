Business today has to be extremely clear about what they do as part of their social responsibility, the reason why they do it and the impact they have on their stakeholders and the planet. These elements play a large part in achieving the highest marks possible when tendering for new contracts.

With the majority of public sector contracts having 25% of their tenders weighted towards social value, how does a business secure top marks?

Be Ethical Training, a corporate social responsibility training company exists to help a business clearly define all of the responsible activities taking place across their organisation and understanding and reporting their impact.

When a business defines and takes ownership of their ethical activities they can begin to see sustainability and growth. The benefits of being responsible can include the retention of clients and employees, attracting new business and achieving a wider reach through contributing and supporting the communities in which they operate.

Co-founder and director Heather de Groot comments – ‘We understand how important impact reporting is when submitting bids and tenders. It can be the difference between winning a multi-million-pound contract and spending a lot of time and resources completing the document and achieving absolutely nothing in the end. A business might be acting responsibly but aren’t absolutely clear how. They might need guidance in unpicking and defining their activities, communicating them in a way that helps them to achieve the highest mark possible. ‘

Be Ethical Training began trading in September 2020 as an online offer due to the pandemic. With decades of experience in CSR the founders have created a suite of resources to support organisations to get clear about their social value and CSR, in the aim of supporting their client’s growth strategies, engagement and philanthropic activities.

Be Ethical Training is delivering a social value workshop on the 26th January 2021 to support an organisation to get really clear about how to answer their social value questions in bids and tenders. You can download a free resource on their website in preparation for the workshop together with submitting your own questions, for them to answer and use in the session.

Book on to the event here: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/social-value-achieve-top-marks-in-bids-tenders-tickets-132396550647?aff=

Download the free resource here: https://be-ethical.com/social-value-achieve-tops-in-your-bids/

~ENDS~

Be Ethical Training Limited is a training and coaching business that offers insight and support to businesses in understanding the responsible activities taking place across their organisation. Helping them to define, align and implement a programme of activity, underpinned by training an internal candidate within a business to achieve accountability and a return on investment.

Be Ethical Training

Address: 5 York Street, Chester, CH1 3LR,

Website: www.be-ethical.com

Call: 0330 400 5406

All enquiries to info@be-ethical.com