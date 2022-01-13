Have you ever been on your cell in the office and a call suddenly drops? Are you in the middle of a warehouse and can’t seem to get a call out to talk to a customer? That’s because of a weak signal within those four walls and it’s inhibiting your workflow and leading to issues with inbound and outbound calls. However, there are ways to boost your signal strength and help your company operate more efficiently throughout the workday.

Cell Signal Boosters

When it comes to customer interaction, the last thing you want as a business is to have a dropped call that inhibits your ability to deliver great customer service. A signal booster for cell phone technology helps to improve cellular reception, supporting multiple users and expanding the coverage area throughout an office building. All major carriers offer support for this booster technology to make sure that any phone call is a priority at all times.

Signal boosters can improve data speeds which can be incredibly beneficial to keeping open lines of communication during business hours. By improving data speeds, you can also maintain better battery life for your cell phone to get you through the day. This booster can help deal with inbound calls, providing greater clarity for outgoing calls as well. This works in homes, offices, and commercial spaces of all sizes.

Avoiding Poor Reception

Beyond amplification of signals in the building, businesses of any size may want to invest in cloud based call center software. With new features, business tools, and communication channels, a company can be able to access customer information and address requests with greater ease. With powerful omnichannel routing and analytics, a full contact center solution can provide real-time answers to customers with seamless integration across all technologies.

These contact cent solutions are designed to address queries regardless of call volume. Companies can also afford themselves a chat outlet to take on instant messages rather than having to solely work an inbound call center. You can also route calls to their proper destination to address issues at the right time: the first time.

Choosing Amplifiers for Offices

If you need a signal booster for phone calls or to handle new channels of outbound customer communications, you’ll want to make sure that it can accommodate the square footage of your office. Some 4G LTE boosters come with an integrated indoor antenna that supports spaces up to 2,500 sq ft. If your office is larger than that, you may need a unit that can expand the needs without the help of an external antenna.

Maintaining talk and text service in a large home or office can be challenging. Everything from construction materials to sheer size can turn parts of your space into dead zones. In most cases, a signal booster can deliver a better voice, text, and data experience throughout your office up to as much as 20,000 sq ft.

Amplifiers for Commercial Spaces

Commercial spaces present unique challenges for cell phone reception. The size of the building, distance from the cell towers, and construction materials can turn even a building in the heart of a metropolis into a dead zone for phone calls and text messages. A 4G LTE signal booster that uses four indoor antennas can support a commercial space up to 25,000 square feet.

These cellular booster systems can be expanded with multiple indoor antennas and boosters to deliver coverage to much larger spaces. This can impact better Wi-Fi and HDTV reception in large spaces of up to 20,000 sq ft. A powerful booster requires carrier approval and can amplify indoor cell phones and other signals that make things easier for additional channels, providing companies with the phone support and operational support they need.