Northern Spain has something to offer to every type of holidaymaker. The region stretches from the Mediterranean Sea all the way over to the Atlantic. For those keen on short breaks you will find vibrant, culture-packed cities and interesting architecture – gothic in Barcelona and León, Modern in Bilbao. If you’re looking to experience Spain in style, you can spend a week on the sophisticated beach resorts of San Sebastian. As you travel across this region, as well as plenty of beaches, you’ll even discover mountains. The Pyrenees on the border offer some extraordinary hiking routes for the more adventurous out there.

For those who haven’t visited yet, Northern Spain should definitely be at the top of the travel list. If you can’t make it out there this year though, how about trying to bring some of Northern Spain to you.

Swap The Pyrenees For The Pennines

Source: Pexels

Sure, Northern Spain has the Pyrenees, but North East England has the Pennines. Stretching over 250 miles, it has a lot to offer to a keen hiker. The landscapes are dramatic, diverse, and full of history. And Hadrian’s Wall in Northumberland’s National Park in the Pennines is actually a World Heritage Site. It’s possible to read more about the Pennines on Countryfile.

Lunch Like You’re in León

Did you know that in Spain there is a tradition of bars serving a free tapa with drinks ordered? It doesn’t happen everywhere, but in the North-West Spanish city of León the tradition is still going strong. Tapas are a signature of Spanish cuisine, consisting of hot and cold snacks and small plates including, calamari, patatas bravas, croquetas, tortilla and paella. Is your mouth watering?

If you look on Trip Advisor, there are plenty of well-rated Spanish tapas restaurants to choose from in and around North East England. After a long walk in the countryside, what could be better than a leisurely Spanish lunch followed by an afternoon siesta?

Sip Sangria and Imagine You’re in Santander

Source: Unsplash

Santander is quite often overlooked by travellers to Northern Spain. It’s possible to travel to Santander from the UK via car ferry, but many people will only transit through this Spanish coastal city. There is plenty of culture and sandy beaches to enjoy. There is also exciting evening entertainment to enjoy at The Gran Casino Sardinero, a casino, a stunning building with stained glass windows, offering slots and poker tournaments.

If sipping a sangria and playing the slots is something you’d enjoy on a holiday in Spain, there’s nothing stopping you enjoying this at home in England too. There are plenty of recipes to be found online to help you make the perfect homemade sangria and it’s even possible to enjoy all the games offered by online casinos in Spain. PlayUzu isn’t The Gran Casino Sardinero but it is both innovative and accessible as reviewed by Rebeca Olivas of Bonusfinder.

Even if you’re “staycation-ing” in Sunderland this summer, bring some of Northern Spain home to you.