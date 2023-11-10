How to Build a Strong Writing Portfolio in the Era of AI Writing?

In today’s digital age, where computers can create stories, write articles, and even craft poems, writers face an evolving challenge: how do we stand out amidst the flood of AI-generated content? Surprisingly, my answer will not be about avoiding machines but about coexisting and collaborating with them.

In this article, I’ll explain some ways that you can use to create a powerful writing portfolio that features the human touch while embracing the efficiency of AI. Whether you’re an experienced writer or a beginner, these tips will help you navigate the changing pool of modern writing.

1. Understand the Strengths and Weaknesses of AI Writing Tools

Before using AI in your writing process, it’s essential to understand what AI can and can’t do. While these tools are impressive in writing out data-driven content, brainstorming ideas, or providing grammar checks, they often lack human emotion and depth. Recognizing this can help you use AI effectively.

2. Diversify Your Portfolio

In a sea of similar content, versatility is key. Showcase a variety of writing styles, tones, and subjects. From heartfelt personal essays and in-depth research pieces to short-form content and creative stories, having a broad spectrum will display your adaptability and range.

3. Collaborate with AI

Use AI tools as your assistants not as competitors. For instance, only use AI for initial drafts or to generate ideas, especially for topics you’re less familiar with.

Once the draft is ready, refine it by adding your insights, emotions, and personal touch.

4. Build a Digital Presence

An online presence can amplify your reach. Start a personal blog, write for other websites, be active on writing platforms, and engage with readers on social media.

Social media platforms available to publish content.

Outfitsuggest.com

Wattpad.com

Weheartit.com

Medium.com

As you share your work, you not only build a following but also demonstrate your ability to engage and resonate with an audience.

5. Emphasize the Human Touch

Stories connected to emotions, personal experiences, or ones that resonate with human struggles are always irreplaceable.

While AI can provide data, it can’t share a personal memory of a summer evening or the heartbreak of a first love. Add these human-centric pieces to your portfolio.

6. Continuous Learning and Adaptation

The digital world evolves rapidly. Stay updated with the latest trends in both the AI and the writing industry. Engage in workshops, online courses, and webinars to gain information. The more you learn, the more equipped you are.

7. Seek Feedback

Even in an AI-dominated industry, human feedback is still considered valuable. Regularly get your work reviewed by peers, mentors, or writing groups. Their insights can help you refine your work, making it more impactful.

8. Ethical Usage of AI

Always be honest if you’ve used AI tools in writing content. With debates around the authenticity of AI-generated content, it’s crucial for writers to maintain trust and be honest about their process.

9. Case Studies: Learn from Others

Keep an eye on successful writers who’ve masterfully integrated AI into their workflow. Study their techniques, and their balance of human and AI content, and adapt these learnings to your style.

Conclusion

The use of AI tools in the writing industry is not a threat but an opportunity. It’s a chance for writers to use them ethically to write content that makes a positive impact. By embracing this symbiotic relationship and continuous adaptation, you can build a writing portfolio that’s not only robust but also truly unforgettable. Remember, machines might be able to write, but they can’t feel, dream, or live experiences like we do. And therein lies our irreplaceable strength 😊