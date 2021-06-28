Before selecting a trading platform, you should consider several factors such as trading fees charged, the deposit methods supported, the number of financial instruments listed, and the eligibility requirements, among other things.

To assist you in your decision-making process, we’ve compiled a list of the most important factors to consider when selecting a new trading platform.

What Factors Should You Take into Account When Choosing a Trading Platform?

Regulatory Considerations

The regulatory environment surrounding online trading is highly complex. The primary reason for this is that, depending on where the broker is located, they may be required to hold specific licenses. Trading platforms, for example, typically require permits for both their securities and contract for difference (CFD) offerings.

Customer Service

Access to high-quality customer service is critical when conducting online transactions. We prefer platforms that provide live chat, as it is the most convenient way to communicate with customer service representatives. In addition, we would like to see the option of telephone and email customer service. Most importantly, we prefer trading platforms that provide round-the-clock customer service to our clients. This ensures that you will always communicate with a support agent, regardless of where you are.

Platform fees

In addition to determining the platform’s regulatory standing, you will need to spend some time determining its fees. From the very beginning, you will be charged deposit fees based on your chosen payment method. After that, you should look into how the platform debits you for making trades. Some websites will charge you a certain percentage for each transaction you make, while others will charge a one-time fee for annual platform maintenance and support. Several brokers have begun to offer commission-free trading in recent years, though you will still be charged fees indirectly through the spread.

Trading Tools Available

It would help if you investigated what trading tools are supported by the platform after you have looked into the platform’s regulations and fees. If you prefer to trade in a specific niche – such as forex, commodities, or stocks – you should look for a broker who specializes in that particular asset class. If this is the case, it is best to choose a trading platform with many different assets to choose from. Some platforms allow the integration of trading bots, such as bitql.

Technical Indicators

Technical chart indicators are fundamental to traders who have a lot of experience in the market. Therefore, if you are a seasoned investor who understands how to read charts, you should select a trading platform that provides a wide range of technical tools.

Methods of Payment

New traders frequently overlook the importance of the payment department. First, you’ll want to find out which payment methods the broker accepts for both deposit and withdrawal of funds. This should include things like debit/credit cards and bank wires, among other things. A growing number of brokers are now accepting payments through popular e-wallets such as PayPal and Skrill. You should also check to see if the platform has a minimum deposit or withdrawal amount that you must meet to use the service.

User-Friendliness

If you’re a seasoned investor, this particular metric is unlikely to be of concern to you at this time. However, if you are just getting started in online trading, you must stick with platforms explicitly designed for beginners. This should consist of a direct deposit and withdrawal process.

Conclusion

There are now tens of thousands of trading platforms operating in cyberspace. Never before has it been so simple to trade crypto assets from the comfort of your own home, and you can allow most platforms while on the go using a mobile phone to conduct your transactions. Due to the large number of brokerage firms that provide their services, determining which platform to use to open an account can be difficult.