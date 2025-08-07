How to create the ultimate office kitchen

Do you have a new office and are preparing to design your kitchen? Or are you planning a refit of your current space?

Whatever your situation, providing a well-equipped and enjoyable kitchen for your staff offers numerous benefits, from boosting morale to fostering social interaction.

If you’re not sure where to start, take a look at our tips below for creating the ultimate office kitchen.

Create distinct zones

Firstly, consider the layout that best suits the room and allows the space to flow. It’s worth creating distinct zones for making food and drinks, eating and socialising.

For instance, you may wish to place the worktops and appliances nearest the door so people can quickly grab drinks and snacks during the day.

Buy functional furniture

Your furniture needs to be comfortable and functional, providing a place for employees to sit, relax and refuel during their breaks.

Install a range of options, including high-quality bar stools, communal tables and chairs and cosy sofas and armchairs.

Prioritise the aesthetic

While your new kitchen needs to be practical, it also needs to be inviting.

So, choose interior design styles that create a welcoming atmosphere.

This may involve decorating the space with plants, using warm lighting and opting for calming colours such as green and blue.

Provide adequate storage

Make sure you provide enough storage for kitchenware and your employees’ food.

Adequate cupboards are essential for plates, glasses and mugs, while drawers are useful for storing cutlery.

Also, consider the amount of refrigeration space you’ll need for your staff’s perishable snacks and lunches.

Invest in appliances

It’s worth investing in a range of premium appliances, including microwaves, fridges, toasters and hot drinks stations.

A high-quality commercial coffee machine can elevate your employees’ workplace experience, giving them a range of drink options and reducing the need to leave the office to get their caffeine fix.

Stock up on supplies

Consider supplying a range of free beverages like squash, tea and coffee.

If you choose to provide hot drinks, make sure you stock up on a range of milk options, such as cow, almond and oat milks.

You could also offer healthy snacks like fruit as well as sweet treats like biscuits.

Make it sustainable

As you plan your new kitchen, think about how to make it eco-friendly.

For instance, you could provide reusable mugs and cutlery, use sustainable cleaning products and opt for energy-efficient appliances.

You could also encourage staff to recycle, minimise waste and reduce single-use plastic.

By following these practical tips, you can create a comfortable and well-equipped space that helps boost staff morale.