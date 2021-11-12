Russian may sound like a harsh language to those who aren’t familiar with it, but this East Slavic language is actually rife with beauty and charm. Is it any wonder that some of the greatest novels of all time, like Crime and Punishment, War and Peace, and Doctor Zhivago have come from Russian authors?

There is a stark beauty to the language, and if you’d like to learn it, there’s never been a better time. Russian language tutors online are available at all times of the day and night to help you achieve your goal of learning Russian. Why not get started today?

Why is Learning Russian Online So Easy?

Before the internet, if you wanted to learn a foreign language, you needed to do so in a class or with an in-person tutor. The problem with these options is that they’re not flexible. If you couldn’t find a class at a time that suited your schedule or if that class was too expensive, you were out of luck.

Today, however, flexibility and convenience are the names of the game. You don’t need to rely on local classes or in-person tutors. Instead, you can schedule Russian lessons online, at time slots that work for you, and at the right prices too.

Eurekly.com is a fabulous resource that offers thousands of tutors in many different subjects, with a specialty in languages. Just type in what you want to learn, and you’ll immediately get a list of tutors to choose from.

Eurekly tutor lists show which languages the tutors speak, customer reviews, a star rating system, and the cost of each lesson. You also have the option to message potential tutors and book a trial session with them. You can book as many trial sessions as you want.

The large selection of tutors means that you don’t have to settle for just anyone. You can take your time to find a tutor who matches your learning style, goals, and pace. You can also find a tutor whose area of expertise is on par with your learning goals.

For example, do you want to become fluent in speaking Russian, or do you want to learn to read Russian? Perhaps both! Eurekly gives you the option to find the right tutor to help you meet your goals. Not only is its tutor selection diverse, you can also use filters to search for specific criteria, such as Advanced Russian, Basic Russian, Russian for Kids, Russian Grammar, and more.

Is Learning Russian Useful?

Americans might not realize just how popular the Russian language is, but according to Wikipedia, Russian is the most-spoken Slavic language with 258 million speakers worldwide. It’s also the most spoken native language in Europe. Russian immigrants can be found all over the world. So, even if you don’t plan on traveling there, you may find that knowing the language can come in handy wherever you live.

As noted, Russian is vastly different from English. To some ears, it can sound harsh and intense. But once you learn the pronunciations and the nuances of the grammar, the language can open up to something beautiful and elegant. If you’re literary-minded, learning Russian can give you access to some of the greatest literary works of all time. There’s nothing like reading a masterpiece in its original language!

Is Learning Russian Hard?

Russian is considered one of the harder languages for English speakers to learn, not just because of the different alphabet, but for several more reasons. In research published in Life Science Journal by Daniya Salimova and Hope Johnson, an American student outlines the main difficulties she faced in learning Russian:

Endings (including cases, gender, and verb conjugation)

Pronunciation

Verbs

Prepositions

Politeness strategies

As you can see, most of the difficulties are grammatical, but there are also issues of pronunciation and politeness. For pronunciation, there’s only so much most English speakers can do to mimic the Russian accent. As for politeness, this boils down to cultural differences. If you’re learning Russian with the intent of visiting Russia, it can be a good idea to discuss cultural differences with your tutor as you learn the actual language.

While the study shows what to expect when you start learning Russian, you don’t need to be limited. Each student has their strengths and weaknesses. Being aware of both will help propel you forward in your lessons.

Expand Your Horizons with Russian Language Tutors

Despite the challenges inherent in learning a new language, don’t push off learning something you really want to master. But don’t let fear hold you back. Getting started is the hardest part, which is why learning with a Russian language tutor online is so great. It makes getting started easy!

Whether on mobile or a laptop, learning Russian is just a few taps away through Eurekly.com.