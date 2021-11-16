By Anne Jones, spiritual healer and co-creator of ‘Artaban The Musical’

Do you have a vision of where you want to be and what you want to do but it’s just not happening? Are you feeling blocked and frustrated by duty and responsibility? Or maybe you just can’t find the way forward?

You may have a clear knowing of what you want to do but you cannot achieve it because life keeps getting in the way. You may feel there is a book you need to write, a cause you want to fight for, like Greta Thunberg’s activism for preventing climate change, or you may have an urge to travel and open up your life. Whatever it is, somehow you never quite get to it. So how to do shift the balance and follow your life’s purpose without getting derailed?

To connect to your Higher Consciousness – your Higher Self

Your plan for this lifetime is stored in your unique spiritual essence which we call The Higher Self. At times of stress or emotional turmoil your focus will be on your troubles and not on your spiritual essence. You may become disconnected or not hear clearly, like using a bad telephone line.

Here are a few tips to help you raise your vibrations and lift your spirit to enable a full and clear connection:

Immerse yourself in nature. You can also use walks by the sea, in parks or in the countryside, wild swimming, gardening or any activity that suits you as nature holds the high vibration energies that will raise your spirit.

Listen to or play music or sing

Dance or practise yoga

Be creative e.g. cooking, art or craftwork etc.

Meditate

Here is a simple ritual I use every day to consciously connect to my Higher Self: Grip your hands together – this symbolises togetherness. Raise them above your head – this symbolises raising your consciousness. Say out loud “I am fully connected now, right now, right now” – this uses your free will and intent to make the connection.

To connect to your heart to find out your heart’s desire

You may have a sense of being unsettled, restless and needing change but at a loss to know what it is you want to do. Let’s look at how you can find your hidden inner passion.

Write down everything you have ever done, including in your childhood, that you have found exciting, exhilarating and that made you feel happy and complete. There will be clues in that list that may trigger an idea for you to take forward.

Your mind is often guided by logic and fear, so discover what your heart wants. This simple ritual will help you to connect to your heart: Put your hands together in front of your chest – to represent the doors of your heart Open them wide three times – to symbolise your intention of opening your heart Place one hand on your heart centre, in the middle of your chest and focus your attention on your heart centre Ask your heart what its wish is; the first thought that comes into your mind is the answer.



Your fears can block your progress

You may be blocked from reaching your goal by fear. This can be a conscious or subconscious fear from past experiences or from imagining the worst outcome. How do you overcome fears? I have found the most effective way is to face them! If there is something you really want, then do it anyway, even if you are scared. Facing fears is empowering and will knock down those invisible boundaries that limit you.

You may be following your life purpose by doing exactly what you are doing!

An important aspect of Life Purpose/destiny is that you may well be fulfilling this already!

My belief is that when we are living kind, caring and thoughtful lives that consider the feelings and needs of others – then we are fulfilling our role as spiritual human beings.

The hero in the new musical ‘Artaban’, which premiers in Covent Garden this November and is based on the book ‘The Fourth Wise Man’ by Henry van Dyke, faces similar challenges on his life journey.

Artaban spent years waiting for the star that was prophesied to show the arrival of a new king. A new king that would help lead people from the corrupt and greed of life at that time. Once he saw the star, he was desperate to meet his three fellow Zoroastrian priests to follow the star to Bethlehem. There he would give his gifts, of a ruby, a sapphire and a pearl, to the baby Jesus. But Artaban’s quest and heart’s desire was thwarted right from the start as he was approached by a sick man at the side of the road. Artaban was not only a philosopher and astronomer but also a healer and his compassion pulled him to stop and help the man recover. This meant he missed the other three magi and consequently by the time he reached Bethlehem the family had moved on to Egypt.

Artaban spent the next thirty years of his life searching for Jesus and constantly stopping to help those in need. Because he felt he was failing in his mission he felt guilty and a failure (is that familiar to you?) However, eventually he came to Jerusalem where he heard that Jesus was imprisoned awaiting crucifixion. Once again, his urge to help him and give him his last remaining gemstone was thwarted. But, he did learn the most important lesson of all, that in truth he had fulfilled his mission – which was to help others. His acts of kindness on the way to his goal were the reality of his mission on earth.

So as the saying goes, its not the goal but the journey and how you live your life day-to-day that really matters. So, relax about discovering a momentous life purpose, but follow your heart – it won’t fail you. And concentrate on living each day with love and kindness for that is what your heart truly needs and the love and gratitude that returns to you will give you fulfilment and happiness.

For more information about Artaban, The Musical (and to listen to some of the original music) see: https://artabanthemusical.co.uk/

To book tickets: https://actorschurch.ticketsolve.com/shows/873618294

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Anne Jones is a spiritual healer, author of seven books translated into 18 languages, and co-creator of ‘Artaban The Musical’ which is based on the book ‘The Fourth Wise Man’ by Henry van Dyke.

ABOUT ARTABAN THE MUSICAL

‘Artaban’ is a new rock musical, based on the book “The Other Wise Man” by Henry van Dyke. It’s a story, full of heart and soul, that is set over 2000 years ago, and yet is still relevant today. This is not the Jesus story, rather it is the tale of an unsung hero who sacrifices his dreams to help others, set against the backdrop of the birth of Christ.

The showcase of ‘Artaban The Musical’, debuts this November (2021) in Covent Garden.

Where: The Actors Church, St Paul’s, Covent Garden, London, WC2E 9ED

When: 23 Nov 2021, 19.30 and 24 Nov 15.30 & 19.30

Tickets: £20.00

Production by: Gemstone Productions Ltd

