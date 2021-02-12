It’s no secret that this Valentine’s Day is going to be a little different.

From the temporary closure of restaurants to potentially spending it apart from your loved one, it looks as if celebrations will have to be a bit more imaginative this year.

So, if you’re set on keeping things green in a sea of red and pink, Josh Wildeman of luxury holiday rental company Perfect Stays has pulled together his tips on celebrating a lockdown Valentine’s Day while being as eco-friendly as possible.

Unwrap me

During this holiday, vast quantities of wrapping paper and cards are thrown away and much of it isn’t recyclable.

This year, opt for some more eco-friendly alternatives. Take inspiration from Japan and try your hand at using a Furoshiki fabric cloth to wrap your presents. In the same vein as origami, the practice involves using a single piece of cloth, which is then folded and tied, usually resulting in a decorative bow.

You could, however, use pretty much any kind of fabric for this, so for affordable alternatives, search for pretty scarves or fabric napkins – both which can be used again.

Or opt for a hamper full of your loved one’s favourite items and present it in a wicker basket.

Made with love

The best gifts come from the heart and when they’re handmade, not only do they offer a personal touch, but they’re showing love to Mother Nature too.

Try your hand at making a romantic three-course dinner at home. Use up as many leftover ingredients to avoid wasteful buying and where possible, purchase locally sourced or grown ingredients and pair it with organic wine or juice.

From the heart

When it comes to showing your sweetheart how you feel, put it in your own words with a handwritten love letter.

The impact will be so much greater when you put pen to paper and something the recipient will most likely keep for longer than a shop-bought card.

Memorable experiences

Travel is on hold at the moment, so whisking your significant other away over the valentine’s weekend isn’t possible.

Businesses across the country have heaps of memorable experiences that will be sure to impress, so, why not book a staycation for later on in the year and have something to look forward to. Check if they have a concierge service to assist with your planning to ensure you experience the best the local area has to offer.

From wine tastings to in-house spa treatments or your very own private chef, the possibilities are endless to make your belated valentine’s celebrations better than ever.

V-day apart

Although we might be getting a little sick of all the lockdown zooming, it really is the best way to stay connected with your loved ones.

If you fancy something a little different, maybe you want to settle down with the latest blockbuster, Amazon’s new feature, the ‘watch party’, is a great way to pretend you’re spending the day together.

Snuggle up, order a takeaway to arrive at the same time and enjoy the range of films on offer, with the bonus of having a messaging feature on-screen to stay chatting with your partner.

Shop local

Using local small businesses is as important as ever. So instead of a last-minute dash to the petrol station, use a local florist to deliver a beautiful bouquet.

You could even look to purchase a voucher for future use. Whether it’s for a post-lockdown meal or treating your significant other to a massage or other beauty treatments, you’re not only giving them something to look forward to but helping out the local economy.