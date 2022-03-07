It is easy to go through your entire day without thinking about most of the things you do. Having a routine is excellent, but it could be that you are spending life on an auto-pilot mode. This then begs the question: are you really living? In this article, you will learn about intentional living. We have outlined simple ways to help you live a meaningful, deliberate life filled with clarity, focus, and purpose

What is Intentional Living?

This lifestyle champions you to outline your priorities and live each day aligned with these principles. Intentional living means deciding what you want in life and going out of your way to getting it. Discover your core values, dreams, and priorities, and then align your actions accordingly. Ideally, an intentional life does not have to be perfect; instead, it means living purposely. To achieve this, you need to let go of things that add little value to your life and pursue what makes you feel alive.

Ways To Be Intentional Every Day

Here are a few simple ways that will help you be intentional:

Identify Your Core Values

As earlier mentioned, this is the foundation of having a purposeful life. Your values play a crucial role in the decisions you make in life. They will guide you on the actions you take every day. This should not be about what other people expect you to be. Instead, core values are aspects unique to you as an individual.

Avoid Comparison and Focus on Yourself

Don’t try to be like your friends, peers, or mentors. Everyone has a different path in life and focusing on other people’s life shifts the energy from building yourself. Aim to create a good life by identifying the things working and those that are not.

Allocate Time For Things That Make You Happy

When planning time for work and friends, also dedicate time for yourself. Use this time to do the things that bring joy. This could be watching your favorite TV show or playing your favorite online game. Ideally, you don’t have to spend money to be happy. For instance, if you prefer playing slots, you can opt to try the free games or play at sites with casino bonuses. Luckily, there are several online resources that highlight the best gambling website with such offers. Here, you will find reviews of different bonuses, including free spins and the T&Cs.

Cultivate a Positive Mindset

There is power in positive thinking in that it gives you more confidence and improves your mood. While this mindset will not erase your problems, it will make them more manageable and help you approach hardships in a productive way. You can cultivate a positive mindset by practicing gratitude even in the small things, turning failure into lessons, and focusing on the present.

Be Aware of Your Mental Health

Be intentional about your mental health, emotions, and state of mind. When overwhelmed or angry, aim to understand these feelings. The first step is identifying the triggers, how they affect you, and then finding a solution. Another effective way is seeking help or support from either friends or professionals. Assuming your problems are not a solution!

Strengthen your Close Relationships

It is easy to get caught up in our busy lives and forget to spend time and be intentional in our relationships. Friendships are a crucial support system, but they need to be strong to work. You can strengthen your relationships by allocating time to do the things that connect you. Moreover, the importance of good communication is another crucial aspect that allows the involved parties to share their thoughts and feelings openly.

Unplug from Technology

Unplugging from technology doesn’t just mean turning off your smartphone. It also means powering down your computer and shutting down your television. This will give you space to either medicate, enjoy the company you are surrounded by or go on a hike.

Say No More Than You Say Yes

Time is a precious asset that should be guarded and utilized wisely. It is the only thing you can’t acquire more of. Notably, proper time management is vital when planning to live intentionally. Keep in mind the rule of thumb by Derek Sivers – if it’s not a HELL YES; then it’s a no.