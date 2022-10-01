CO 2 emissions are the primary cause of global climate change.

Eco-friendly methods can not only save your business money, but also contribute to a greener world.

Here are three approaches you can adopt to help your business become more sustainable.

There is a growing emphasis on sustainability in the automotive industry, however adapting your business to a greener way of working is easier said than done.

Adopting cost-effective and eco-friendly approaches can not only transform your business, but also positively impact the environment.

Automotive expert, Daniel Sumpter from Vanzone highlights five ways to make your brand more sustainable, so you can get your eco-friendly journey business under way.

Switch to electric

“Like other motors, hybrid and electric vehicles are available in many shapes and sizes. Powered by electricity, these cars and vans significantly reduce fuel consumption, and in the process, lower CO 2 emissions. Not only are they cheaper to run, but they are also so much better for the planet.

Electric motors are available in various forms, including cars and vans. If you are contemplating switching to an electric vehicle or even fleet of vehicles for your business, benefits extend beyond sustainability, with certain tax breaks and enhanced reputation among younger generations also significant reasons to make the switch.”

Manage your waste and recycle your resources

“Managing your waste appropriately and recycling is a pivotal step to ensuring that your brand is eco-friendly. Waste that your business produces contributes to CO 2 emissions, so adopting a strategy that reduces this waste and manages consumption will make your brand more environmentally friendly. It can be as simple as ensuring all delivery vehicles are full before setting off so the overall number of trips doesn’t exceed the necessary amount.

In addition, recycling also reduces CO 2 emissions as it eliminates waste reaching landfill sites. There are also financial benefits to recycling, using the likes of recycled or reusable packaging materials will work out a lot cheaper than using raw materials, meaning your brand can save money by being more sustainable.”

Eco-driving techniques

“This bit of education for your drivers or anyone using company vehicles can go a long way to making your business more eco-friendly. Many new vehicles have built in eco-driving assistance technology, but if you’re vehicles aren’t that modern, a few tips can save a lot of money in fuel and emissions on the environment.

Leaving an engine running too long, using optimised routes and proactive fuel monitoring are just some examples of eco-friendly driving techniques. They may take time to embed into your employees’ habits, but they will pay off no end in the long term.”

Vehicle maintenance

“This may sound like a simple one, but it can be overlooked. Regular checks on your vehicle’s performance are vital to ensure you’re not wasting time, money and in turn emissions carrying about your daily business activity.

Naturally as vehicles get older, faults will develop that will ultimately cause more energy to be used doing the things it once took less energy to carry out. Multiply this into a fleet of vehicles and the financial and environmental costs add up. Regular checks can never hurt.”

Going green off road

“Becoming a more sustainable business does not necessarily have to be all about the motors themselves. Sometimes there are simple yet effective ways to make your operation greener if swapping out a fleet for example is not yet financially viable.

Installing solar panels is a great example of this. Not only do they use less carbon, but they will also cut down your electricity bill, making them cost-effective. Solar panels are pollution-free, the perfect way to ensure your business becomes more sustainable and eco-friendly.”

With plenty of business grants for solar panels available, this can be a great first step to a sustainable business and may free up other funds for further eco-friendly investments.”