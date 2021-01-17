Looking for something to do this weekend that will be fun without costing the earth? If you live close to a beach, that just got a whole lot easier. Whether you want a quiet place to reflect alone, a romantic spot to take a partner, or a fun day out with the family, the beach is perfect!

In this post, we’ll give you a wide choice of activities you can do at most beaches. Some will be exhilarating, others relaxing. One thing is for sure, there’ll be quite enough for you to plan your next vacation or day trip, no matter how far from home it may be!

Water Sports

First of all, let’s take a look at some of the most fun water sports you can do at the beach – for beginners and experts alike.

Stand up paddleboarding

If you haven’t tried stand up paddleboarding yet, you’re in for a treat. One of the most versatile water sports there is, once you’ve mastered the basics, you can give surfing or yoga a go on your paddleboard! Beginners to SUP will enjoy a beach with calm waters (possibly a lagoon). Here, you can practice getting your balance and standing up, before starting to paddle. You can also fish from SUP (yes, it’s totally a thing): check it out!

For those who have already experienced SUP, scope out a beach that has nearby islands and islets you can paddle to, or some deserted beaches and coves that you can have to yourself.

You’ll need a board, paddle, leash, and PFD to get started!

Surfing

Surfing is arguably more widely known than SUP, but it’s tranquil board sport cousin is catching up in popularity. Nevertheless, surfing is one of the best days out you can have at the beach. If you’re new to surfing, lessons are probably a good idea. You can learn the basics such as standing on your board and paddling out, before attempting to catch a few waves.

One of the best things about surfing is the social aspect – be sure to find a beach or town with a cool surfing scene if you want to experience that.

Parasailing

Do you want to get the adrenaline pumping on your weekend at the beach? Then perhaps parasailing is for you. You’ll be attached to the back of a boat and a parachute at the same time. As the boat accelerates, you’ll go higher and higher up in the air. It’ll feel like you’re flying! For those who are brave enough to look down, the reward is a spectacular view of the ocean, beach, and surroundings below you.

Other awesome adventure sports you can enjoy at the beach include kitesurfing, wakeboarding, and if you’re travelling to Southeast Asia or New Zealand, jet boating!

Snorkelling and/or scuba diving

These may not initially seem like water sports, but there’s a lot of swimming involved in both! Both are excellent for getting up close and personal with marine life, such as tropical fish and colourful coral. If you’re staying close to the beach, a snorkel will be sufficient. However, if you have the urge to go deeper, you could always pack your scuba diving gear. Remember that scuba isn’t something you can just do because you fancy it, you’ll need to get training and a PADI certificate first.

Snorkelling is an awesome thing to do at the beach if you’re travelling with your family. Kids are sure to love it! Which brings us on nicely to our next section…

Things to do with your family

Water sports, especially snorkelling and SUP, are great fun to do as a family. However, for those who don’t want to get wet, there are other options!

Have a picnic

The fun of a picnic starts before you arrive at the beach. Before your trip, assign everyone a task to prepare a dish or pick something to go in. It might involve taking a trip to the store or just making the most out of what’s left in the fridge.

Be sure to take a blanket and spend an hour or two eating together and enjoying the company of your nearest and dearest. Picnics are especially useful if there are no cafes and restaurants at your chosen beach.

Play sports

This one is probably best before sitting down and enjoying your picnic. Do it afterwards and you’ll get stomach cramps!

Beach sports are great fun – whether it’s beach tennis, volleyball, or soccer. Bring the equipment with you and entice the competitive side of your family out. It’s a great boding experience.

Build a sandcastle

With younger children, building a sandcastle is a fun way to encourage creativity. After helping to build the base, let their imaginations run wild and see what they come up with. And don’t forget to take a picture!

Other cool family-friendly beach activities include beach treasure hunts and rockpooling.

Ways to relax at the beach

You don’t need to have a full itinerary for visiting the beach. In fact, some of the best trips are when you go with hardly any plans and you have space and time to breathe.

Take a walk

Sometimes life’s simple pleasures are the best ones. Take off your shoes, feel your toes in the sand, and take a leisurely stroll along the beach under the sun. This is the ideal way to spend some of your weekend if you’re travelling solo or with a partner.

Sunbathe

Lay down your towel, slather on the sunscreen, and soak up the sun. It’s one of the best reasons to go to the beach! Just make sure that if you fall asleep, you have someone (or something) to wake you up to re-apply your sunscreen!

Read

Last but not least, take a book with you. No matter how many people you’re travelling with, a book is your escape into some me time in the sun.