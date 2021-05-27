Over the years, gambling has undergone a lot of changes and developments. It’s especially true with the presence of technology. Gambling plus technology equals online casinos. And with the ongoing pandemic going on, many people use online casinos to relieve boredom, have fun, and make money.

When playing in an online casino, you should not only be thinking about where to put your money. You must consider how and when to withdraw, as well. A critical part of your gaming experience is to cash out your winnings whenever you wish.

As such, before depositing your money in an online casino, know what payment options are available. Read on to learn more about what it takes to cash out your winnings from an online casino.

Log Into Your Account From The Casino’s Homepage

When you deal with money, experts recommend not to use links from texts or emails. See to it that you are on the official website of the online casino by entering your account information and clicking on “cashier” or “bank.”

Then, it will move you to another window. Browsers like Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge will help you validate the website’s credibility by adding a lock icon near the address bar. This icon symbolizes a safe and guarded communication channel between the server and the browser.

Click On Cash Out, Choose The Payment Method, And Amount

Make sure to check your winnings. If your chosen withdrawal amount goes red, you have probably set it beyond what’s available or below the minimum required amount. Some sites offer tutorials about withdrawing winnings. You can opt to click them if you have some reservations about the process.

Withdraw Funds

After choosing an amount and payment method, click on “withdraw funds.” Take note that it takes time to transfer your winnings into your account. If you withdraw funds straight into your bank account, it takes at least 3-5 days for the money to get transferred.

PayPal, credit cards, and other online wallet systems can often take much longer because of more security checks. To learn the timeline, check the terms and conditions of your online casino.

There are various reasons for delays in payments, as well. For example:

You've entered the incorrect details.

You have duplicate accounts.

You used the credit card or bank account details of someone else.

You used a proxy setting or VPN to play online. Online casinos don't allow VPN use because it conceals most vital information like your current location, cookies tracking data, and IP address. You can enter many different bank accounts when you use a VPN or proxy setting, which is also against the policy.

In odd instances, online casinos add “Pending Period” to cash out prizes. It results in grueling weeks of delay and waiting. These pending days are not acceptable because payments must be as fast as the deposits.

Tips To Ensure You Receive Your Win

What can you do to make sure you duly receive or get your prizes in an acceptable amount of time? Well, here are some helpful tips:

Save All Records.

Speak To Higher Authorities.

Bring A Third Party Into Play.

Choose A Reputable Casino. Keep in mind that casinos with fast payment policies will process your withdrawal request quickly. As such, make sure to only connect to a trustworthy and legitimate casino.

Final Thoughts

Depositing money at an online casino is quick and easy, but when it comes to cashing out your winnings, you may stumble into a few problems. If you have any concerns or questions, you can contact the casino’s customer support to help you resolve your withdrawal issues.

