Mindfulness and mental well-being are key topics in today’s society due to our increased understanding of the importance of mental health. This has led to more people prioritising their mental well-being by going to therapy, practising mindfulness and re-evaluating their work-life balance. However, many people are unaware of how their home decor can impact their mental health. Dark, cluttered and dreary spaces can make us feel trapped and uninspired, so if you want to learn how to redecorate your home in a way that benefits your mental and emotional well-being, then keep on reading.

Hang up photos of family and friends:

We can all feel lonely sometimes, so it’s important to remind ourselves of all the people we love and the happy memories we share. A simple way to accomplish this is to frame your favourite photos of friends, family and fun memories and place them on shelves or hang them on your walls. Using sites like Hello Canvas, you can order stlyish photo prints on canvas or metal. This is such an easy way to remind yourself that you aren’t alone and to enjoy memories of good times.

Get some houseplants:

Houseplants can improve your mental health in many ways. Firstly, the act of caring for a plant can be rewarding and provide purpose. In addition, it has been suggested that the presence of flowers in a room can lower anxiety and stress. The smells associated with plants are also powerful, as it has been shown that the smell of lavender can improve sleep and help insomnia and the smells of other plants, such as rosemary, can improve concentration. Finally, an additional advantage to having houseplants is adding colour to your home, which can improve your mood

Play with colour:

As mentioned above, adding colour to your home is great for improving your mood. This can be achieved through your houseplants and personal items, but painting your walls a brighter colour can really enhance this effect. Warm, bright colours are a good choice, but you could use hues like yellow and orange as accent colours or as part of a feature wall if you don’t want to paint your rooms canary yellow!

Focus on lighting:

Brightness can be added to your home through both colours and lighting. A well-lit space will do wonders for your mental health, especially during the dark winter months, so make sure that each room has enough artificial and natural lighting. Your bedroom can usually be a bit darker to make it cosier and prepare you for sleep, but having lamps on your bedside tables is perfect for encouraging bedtime reading instead of too much screen time before sleep.

Reorganise:

Sometimes you just need a change of scenery to refresh your mind, so reorganising your furniture can give you the boost you need. It’s also important to organise any clutter and create a clearer space to reduce feelings of anxiety and depression.

Your home decor can have a big impact on your mental health, so to improve your mood and well-being, it’s a good idea to think about how you can reorganise and redecorate your space to make it clearer, brighter and cosier.