Yarm School is continuing its sporting success with 15 pupils playing representative cricket during the summer 2021 season.

They range from Under 11s through to Under 17s and will join up with either Cleveland Schools Cricket Association or the Durham Cricket Junior League squads.

Yarm prides itself on developing talented sportspeople and operates boys and girls cricket teams from Under 8 level.

Dr Huw Williams, Headmaster, said: “Yarm has a track record of success across many sports, producing strong school teams as well as supporting and developing individuals with the talent and potential to gain representative or club honours.

“This crop of young cricketers will relish the chance to compete with, and against, the best in their age groups and we are delighted to support them in their sporting endeavours.”

Pupils include:

Harry Carter, Ayan Thomas, Dhruv Wadehra, Rushil Partha, Sabeeh Qureshi, Jude Crack, Aditya Paul, Harry Staggs, Nikhil Ramesh, Anna Page, James Graham, Abhinav Ramisetty, Matthew Maloy, Oliver Mansfield and Saatvik Garg.